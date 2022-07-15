2022/23 Season: What Does The Season Have In Store For Each Of Jurgen Klopp's Reds? | Part Four

Pre-season is an opportunity for the Liverpool players to stake a claim for the first-team places. Part three includes Naby Keita, Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho, and Curtis Jones.

Naby Keita

Last season, we saw much more of Naby, but it is still not enough for me to have faith in him being reliable this season. This is a player I tipped to be a part of the PFA Player of the Year conversations when we signed him from Leipzig. His ability is not in question, his injury record is.

A fit and in-form Keita is a better option than Jordan Henderson, which may be the thinking of Jurgen Klopp. This season, if he were to be fit and in form. Whether it be in the advancing midfielder in a 4-3-3 or at a number 10 role, the Guinean is going into his make-or-break season this time around and needs to prove a point.

Harvey Elliot

Special. This lad is special. We saw glimpses last year and before getting injured, he seemed to be Klopp’s pick for the right centre-midfield position. We may see it again this year and I am stoked to see what he is capable of.

This year, we will see Elliot hit another level in a Liverpool shirt, which will end up with a well-deserved England cap. Am I expecting too much of the youngster? Yes and I don’t care.

Fabio Carvalho

Another youngster that has every bit of potential of hitting heights. If Jurgen Klopp changes formation to a 4-2-3-1, we will see the real emergence of Carvalho. After an incredible season in the Championship, the forward is going to show everyone why he was wanted so much by Jurgen Klopp.

Will we see him get into the first team? Depends on formation. As a no.10, yes he will be played often, but in a 4-3-3, he will have to fight Luis Diaz for the left-wing position, which is a tough fight to win.

Curtis Jones

Question… How much has Curtis Jones developed over the last three years? The answer is what we don’t really want to hear, but have to. On occasion, he has shown he is capable of a brilliant performance, but on occasion is not enough.

The rise of Harvey Elliot and the addition of Fabio Carvalho will highlight even further how much Jones needs to do if he wants to be the future of this team. More matches like the one against Porto last year and he is right up there this season pushing for a start. Like Keita, Jones has a point to prove this season. Hopefully, he is up for the task.

