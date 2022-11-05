2022 Qatar World Cup: Jurgen Klopp And Gary Neville Speak - Responsibility Of Media And Journalists

The hosting of the 2022 in Qatar has caused nothing but controversy since it has been revealed. However, despite there being clear corruption and immoral ramifications, the tournament goes ahead with countless media companies making millions off of it.

Yesterday, Jurgen Klopp was questioned whether the players will be doing more in Qatar to highlight the human rights issues in the country. However, the Liverpool manager rightly shut them down and put it back on the journalists, telling them that they should have done more earlier on.

'You are all journalists; you should have sent the message' Jurgen Klopp.

This was not the only comment heard yesterday on the controversial hosts. Gary Neville appeared on BBC's Have I Got News For You, and was challenged by the panel about his work commitments for the upcoming international competition.

'You're commentating there and what's the defence?' Ian Hislop to Gary Neville.

Jurgen Klopp is right to bring this to the attention of the journalists as they have no right in to put pressure upon the players to do something when they are just as culpable for this happening.

Ian Hislop is also right for calling out Gary Neville on the situation he has put himself in. Media and journalists smell of hypocrisy many times but are yet to be made accountable when they are.

Responsibility

So much of the media and journalistic world tend to detach themselves from any responsibility. Whether it be hiding behind the words they write or putting others in the firing line without using their voices to confront the issues.

This is not just in football and sport but in general life. Journalism may be about telling the news, but it is also about telling the truth and getting to the bottom of the truth.

The power the media has to create narratives but also contest them is more so than your average Joe. The 2022 World Cup should not be held in Qatar, and everyone knows it.

Yet, we sit here just weeks away from football's biggest prize being played for. Whilst the players fight for their country's glory, people fight for their lives and their identity in life in the very country that is hosting the tournament.

We have known this was happening for years now and it is still going to go ahead. Not even mentioning the fact that they have clearly paid off FIFA to have the competition in the first place, which in itself, is corruption.

The human rights subject surrounding the country needs to be addressed. Not by the players. Not by the managers, but by everyone. It is an uncomfortable conversation, yes, but putting it to one side is not the answer.

The mainstream media and journalists need to start taking responsibility. They have more power than you would think. Instead of being paid to show the World Cup to the world, they could have, no I'll rephrase that, they should have taken a stand.

There are many innocent people in Qatar, I am sure, but the opportunity of hosting such a prestigious tournament where the powerful will make millions from spits in the face of every innocent and suffering person in that country and all over the world.

Once again, money is more important than human life. Money is more important than morality. Money is more important than football. It's about time people started taking responsibility.

