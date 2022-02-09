Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool Opinion: Why Manchester United Don't Deserve Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has walked into a circus of a club and is beginning to realise the sheer state a Glazer run Manchester United are in. 

From taking over from Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer's mess to planning for the future, whether it be upstairs or down, the German has a lot of work to do.

Manchester United are toxic from the top down to the bottom and manager Ralf Rangnick has become the unfortunate sandwich filler to somehow make the out-of-date bread taste nice.

Ralf Rangnick

The Glazers have turned what used to be the most feared club in England into a laughing stock amongst the rest of the league. 

Usually, a CV would include any form of experience you have had, achievements in such area of expertise, and skills/attributes you can bring to the job. 

Not with Manchester United and the Glazers. Instead, they look for friends, United DNA, and financially motivated people to run the jobs underneath them.

Joel and Avram Glazer

However, Ralf Rangnick was surprisingly a good appointment, if they stay true to their word that is. If they do keep Rangnick on upstairs in a consultancy role, which would be the right choice, they need to give him the power he needs, but will they? So far, they haven't shown any willingness to do so. 

Read More

The Manchester United interim manager seems to have no real control of the playing squad, despite being the role that should have. Rangnick wanted to bring Denis Zakaria in, the board went against him. 

Rangnick was happy to let Jesse Lingard leave, the board went against him again. Rangnick wanted Jesse Lingard available for the FA Cup match, what happened? He was undermined once again.

Not only are the board undermining Rangnick, but the players have also started to do so. Player power has been a huge problem at the club since the takeover of the Glazers. Both Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial have come out and thrown the German under a bus because they can. 

Ralf Rangnick

As Roman Abramovich stands by Thomas Tuchel, regarding the Romelu Lukaku situation, where is the support from the Glazers for Ralf? If you become the manager of Manchester United in recent years, all you have is the job title rather than the job role.

Having received poor treatment by both the board and the players, it makes you wonder whether Ralf Rangnick will want to stay at Manchester United after his interim role or not. This man is capable of saving the club, but they don't deserve for him to do so. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Ralf Rangnick
Opinions

Liverpool Opinion: Why Manchester United Don't Deserve Ralf Rangnick

43 seconds ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Leicester City | Premier League | EPL | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Mane, Salah & Henderson Updates

24 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

Trent Alexander-Arnold On New Liverpool Signing Luis Diaz And 'Little Argument' With Diogo Jota Over Assist

33 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson
News

Jordan Henderson Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Liverpool Clash With Leicester

1 hour ago
Diogo Jota
Quotes

Diogo Jota Told He Will Now Score Even More Goals By Former Teammate Of Liverpool Signing Luis Diaz

1 hour ago
Harvey Elliot, Liverpool, FA Cup
Quotes

Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand Inspires Harvey Elliot's Comeback For Liverpool

4 hours ago
Joel and Avram Glazer
News

Manchester United Throw A Billion Pounds Down The Drain As Liverpool Don't Even Make Top Ten

6 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Gabaski
News

Revealed: What Mohamed Salah Said To Egypt Keeper Gabaski Before Sadio Mane's Penalty For Senegal In AFCON Final

7 hours ago