Liverpool Opinion: Why Manchester United Don't Deserve Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has walked into a circus of a club and is beginning to realise the sheer state a Glazer run Manchester United are in.

From taking over from Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer's mess to planning for the future, whether it be upstairs or down, the German has a lot of work to do.

Manchester United are toxic from the top down to the bottom and manager Ralf Rangnick has become the unfortunate sandwich filler to somehow make the out-of-date bread taste nice.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Glazers have turned what used to be the most feared club in England into a laughing stock amongst the rest of the league.

Usually, a CV would include any form of experience you have had, achievements in such area of expertise, and skills/attributes you can bring to the job.

Not with Manchester United and the Glazers. Instead, they look for friends, United DNA, and financially motivated people to run the jobs underneath them.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

However, Ralf Rangnick was surprisingly a good appointment, if they stay true to their word that is. If they do keep Rangnick on upstairs in a consultancy role, which would be the right choice, they need to give him the power he needs, but will they? So far, they haven't shown any willingness to do so.

The Manchester United interim manager seems to have no real control of the playing squad, despite being the role that should have. Rangnick wanted to bring Denis Zakaria in, the board went against him.

Rangnick was happy to let Jesse Lingard leave, the board went against him again. Rangnick wanted Jesse Lingard available for the FA Cup match, what happened? He was undermined once again.

Not only are the board undermining Rangnick, but the players have also started to do so. Player power has been a huge problem at the club since the takeover of the Glazers. Both Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial have come out and thrown the German under a bus because they can.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

As Roman Abramovich stands by Thomas Tuchel, regarding the Romelu Lukaku situation, where is the support from the Glazers for Ralf? If you become the manager of Manchester United in recent years, all you have is the job title rather than the job role.

Having received poor treatment by both the board and the players, it makes you wonder whether Ralf Rangnick will want to stay at Manchester United after his interim role or not. This man is capable of saving the club, but they don't deserve for him to do so.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook