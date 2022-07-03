A Look At How Liverpool Could Start The First Game Of Next Season

With just over a month to go until the start of the new season, we take a look at how the Reds could look for the first game against Fulham F.C.

IMAGO / News Images

4-3-3 Formation (Preseason will tell whether a change to a rumoured 4-2-3-1 could be on the cards)

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Been one of the best keepers in world football over the past half-decade. There's no way anyone displaces the Brazilian international as the number one choice keeper at Anfield.

Left-back: Kostas Tsimikas

A bit of a surprise one here. Andy Robertson looked tired and lethargic numerous times last season, and there's no doubt that if that continues going into next season, he will be dropped.

Kostas Tsimikas, a.k.a. the Greek Scouser, has shown real intent and hunger whenever called upon. This could well be the 26-year-old's year. His crossing ability and control are arguably better than Robertson's.

IMAGO / PA Images

Centre-back: Ibrahima Konate

Arguably Liverpool's best player in the Champions League final. He has been immense every time he's stepped on a football pitch for the Reds.

It's harsh on Joel Matip, who turns 31 next year, however, it is hard to overlook the 22-year-old's strength and pace.

Centre-back: Virgil van Dijk

The big Dutchman does not look like slowing down any time soon. Immense as always even after his horror injury that ruled him out of the entirety of the 2020/21 season.

It looks like van Dijk will be at the club for many years to come.

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

A generational talent, that has aged like wine so far.

There aren't many better passers of the ball in the world. Despite not being so favourable in the international setup, every Liverpool supporter adores the local lad and recognises his contributions.

Alexander-Arnold missed out narrowly on the Playmaker award last season to Mohamed Salah. He has forty-five assists already in his Premier League career.

Central defensive midfielder: Fabinho

Since arriving back in 2018, Fabinho has been part of the spine of Jurgen Klopp's triumphant team. His central defensive midfield role has made him one of the first names on the team sheet.

The Brazilian has had so many Man of the Match performances, that it's impossible to even able to start to name all of them.

Centre midfielder: Thiago Alcantara

At 31 years of age, Thiago isn't going to be playing every game. However, for the ones he is available for, he'll be vital.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder single-handedly won Liverpool the FA Cup semi-final and even final, with his unbelievable technical display - outlining why the club paid £25 million for him in the summer of 2020.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Centre midfielder: Jordan Henderson

The Reds skipper never lets the team down when he steps out on that pitch. It's not been an easy journey for Henderson, but he still has more than enough of what it takes to be that starting right central midfielder.

This season could be a chance for more involved roles for the likes of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, as the 32-year-old is expected to have fewer minutes now coming into the latter stages of his career.

Right winger: Mohamed Salah

Having just signed a new three-year deal, Salah will be hungry to carry on breaking records and winning trophies.

It's been five years since the Egyptian joined. And he's now got 156 goals in his Liverpool account. Simply breath-taking.

Striker: Darwin Nunez

The new £85 million signing. Although Nunez probably won't be thrown straight in at the deep end, if he does have a good preseason then there's no reason why he can't be trusted going forward.

The 23-year-old scored 34 goals in 41 appearances last season for Benfica. If he gets anywhere near that total this campaign, it'll be a massive success for sure.

Left winger: Luis Diaz

Diaz has lit the league alight since joining from Porto in January. Nobody saw it coming, and his presence makes Sadio Mane's departure a lot more bearable than it would've been otherwise.

The Colombian international could work on getting a higher goal and assist input, but with Salah already in the team and Nunez coming in, it shouldn't be too much of an issue.

Diaz's all-round play is phenomenal and he oozes South American flair.

IMAGO / PA Images

