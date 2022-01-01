Arsenal v Manchester City Aftermath: Stop Blaming VAR, Premier League Officials Need To Take Accountability

Manchester City come away from the Emirates with a controversial win, with Premier League officials and VAR taking the spotlight, once again.

VAR came into the Premier League to guide referees into getting the right calls, but yet controversy is continuing to happen. Why?

The answer is simple. The same people that were making poor calls in the first place are controlling the VAR and we are expecting things to change.

VAR is just technology that provides us with video evidence on decisions that need looking at again. A technology that is controlled by humans, which people tend to forget.

From drawing lines to not recommending the match referee to check the screen, the decisions are being made by humans. Yet we still see 'get rid of VAR' and 'VAR doesn't work'.

One statement completely backs the use of VAR and that is - the officials see the exact same video us as viewers. So why do they still make the wrong decisions?

Commentators, pundits, journalists and fans can see what happens in each incident with the videos shown, but the only people that can't get the correct decision are the people in charge of the match, the 'professionals'.

Today's match between Arsenal and Manchester City was a perfect example of the standard of refereeing in this country. Both teams were fouled in the box, one was given a penlaty, one was not. Why?

The officials are the only ones that can answer that question. Unfortunately, we never get answers. They move onto the next match like nothing has happened and it's us as fans that are left fuming and cheated.

There are no answers, there are no repercussions. What is supposed to be the best league in the the world is turning into a joke with the officials being the comedians.

This has to stop. Rules need to change. Officials need to provide answers. We need to save our beautiful game.

