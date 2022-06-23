Jurgen Klopp's New Liverpool: Formation, Player Picks And Tactics

Nearly seven years into Jurgen Klopp's reign at Liverpool and the German faces his first real team transformation, where he may need to play a new system to further his chances of adding to his great legacy at the club.

Having lost a key player in Sadio Mane, The Reds brought in striker Darwin Nunez, which could see the Liverpool manager play a different formation this season. Will we see the same 4-3-3 or could we see a 4-2-3-1 formation? LFCTR take a look at the different ways we could see Klopp playing this season.

4-3-3

Jurgen Klopp's usual formation for Liverpool usually uses a false 9 leading the line. However, the signing of Darwin Nunez changes everything.

The Uruguayan is an out number 9, that likes to get into the box and directly run at a defence. Playing this formation will see a very direct front three, with a solid three behind them, keeping things ticking.

Opportunities to go long from the back will also continue, if not increase. The speed of the forward line will be the most fearful in the league. As they are all so attacking-minded, this leaves a gap between them and the midfield.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

In what usually you would see either Bobby Firmino, Sadio Mane, or Diogo Jota drop into, the space between the midfield and to attacking line will be vacant. In a 4-3-3 formation, this will be something to keep an eye on.

We could see the likes of Thiago or Naby Keita pushing a little bit further forward when attacking then dropping back into a three when defending. Both players are very capable of playing around the box and finding the eye of the needle passes.

What does this mean for the backup players? All of Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliot, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would seemingly cover for the role of Thiago/Keita, in terms of being the attacking force from midfield, but Elliot and Ox from the right-hand side instead.

These options do give the opposition a lot to think about during the game, a change of marking a forward run from the LCM position to the RCM position may cause problems.

As the likelihood of starting with Thiago, who will be the driving force between the usual three-man midfield, the left-hand side of the pitch is where we could see most of the attacks come from The Reds.

IMAGO / Sportimage

This would open a lot of space for both Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right. Trent will often come infield and show his playmaking abilities from a more central position, as well as his usual wide-forward runs.

Expect a lot of goals from Mohamed Salah in this formation just for being in the right place at the right time. Alexander-Arnold may also find the net more than he usually would with space to shoot from distance.

This formation will continue to work, despite a different role for the striker, which can always be reverted back to a false 9 with a simple substitution. A formation that would get the best out of both Thiago and Naby Keita in terms of output.

4-3-3 XI & Depth

Alisson

Kelleher

Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson

Ramsay Matip Gomez Tskimikas

Henderson Fabinho Thiago

Elliot Milner Keita

Ox Jones

Salah Nunez Diaz

Firmino Jota

Carvalho

4-2-3-1

This formation Jurgen Klopp has flirted with in the past and with the addition of Fabio Carvalho, it is a viable option for the Liverpool manager to go with this season. Will we see this formation in pre-season?

A 4-3-2-1 formation will all be built upon the control of both centre-midfielders, which are likely to be Thiago and Fabinho. If these two can sit and dictate matches like Alonso/Mascherano back in the day, it will allow the front four to have all the freedom they need.

IMAGO / Sportimage

What about the forward runs from Trent and Robbo? This is where such attacking tactics will hit a stumbling block regarding the way Liverpool usually play. When both full-backs bomb on, they are covered by a centre-midfielder, without a hole being created in the middle.

If they were to continue to attack the way they do in this formation, then a covering midfielder would leave the other by himself against two or three opponents, which be a huge problem in the big matches.

However, this formation would work against a low block, where The Reds camp outside an opponent's box. The two sitting centre midfielders would plus the centre-backs would be enough to cover any possible counter-attack.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Whoever plays the number 10 role would be the key factor in these types of games. Whilst the defence is concentrating on the front three and the crosses in the box, the number 10 will be making late runs into the box.

If Jurgen Klopp does go with the 4-3-2-1, the goals will not just come from Darwin Nunez, but whichever player covers just behind the striker.

4-2-3-1 XI & Depth

Alisson

Kelleher

Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson

Ramsay Matip Gomez Tskimikas

Fabinho Thiago

Henderson Keita

Milner

Carvalho

Jones

Elliot

Salah Nunez Diaz

Ox Firmino Jota

Conclusion

Both are very good options to have and could be changed around, depending on the match and the opponent.

I don't think we will ever see the 4-2-3-1 formation against the big teams, as it will be too open. However, against the low block teams, which we struggle against, it is a way to break them down.

If the number 10 making runs late in the box doesn't leave them wide open, it also creates space for the other three forwards. Those matches are also an opportunity for the three youngsters to express themselves in the no.10 position.

I believe that is the way to go this season. 4-3-3 will be the regular formation, but when coming up against those teams that will just sit there stubbornly and will be hard to break down, hit them with the 4-2-3-1.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |