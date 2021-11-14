Will Manchester United 'Be Back' If Leicester City And Former Liverpool Manager Brendan Rodgers Takes Over The Wheel?

Reports last week claimed that Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers had verbally agreed to take over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager, but would he be able to get Manchester United 'back' to the Sir Alex Ferguson days.

Brendan Rodgers to Manchester United doesn't seem right, but if it were to happen then I'd be intrigued to say the least. Is a good appointment? Yes I believe it is.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Manchester United need a manager that knows what they want. Has a style of play and will sign players to suit that style. Brendan Rodgers does exactly that.

Swansea and Liverpool

Before joining Liverpool, Rodgers was well known for his fantastic footballing style with Swansea. Guiding them to the Premier League, being the first ever Welsh club to do so.

Despite not winning anything Rodgers, Rodgers time at Liverpool saw some of the best football we have seen the club play in the Premier League era.

With the likes of Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho on to form, Rodgers' Liverpool team were scintillating, finshing a close second behind Manchester City.

People tall about the 'slip' costing Rodgers Liverpool's first title, but what really let the Northen Irish manager down was the defence Liverpool had.

Despite scoring 101 goals, Liverpool also conceded 50 goals, which cost them so many important points. The front three of Suarez, Sturridge and Sterling scored for fun with Gerrard (playing a deeper role) and Coutinho providing lots of creativity.

The next season, Rodgers struggled to replicate that form. Dropping out of the Champions League at group stage and finishing 6th in the league. The season was well known for the exit of Liverpool's legendary captain, Steven Gerrard.

After another terrible start to the 15/16 season, Brendan Rodgers was let go after a 1-1 draw in the Merseyside Derby in October. He was replaced by current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Celtic and Leicester City

Rodgers has since managed Celtic and Leicester City. At Celtic, Rodgers won the domestic treble in his first season, also finished the season unbeaten.

The then Celtic manager then created history, by winning then domestic treble once again the season after. The first time that has ever happened.

Rodgers then left in 2018, whilst Celtic were 8 points clear at the top, for Premier League club Leicester. Since joining Leicester, he has turned them back intona force.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Pushing for top 4 each season and winning an FA Cup. Certainly overachieving with a team not expected to challenge in what they have.

Rodgers Style of Play and Joining Manchester United

Now Rodgers could be looking for another challenge. That challenge could be with Liverpool's fiercest rivals, Manchester United.

Current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being criticised for not having a clear style of play and philosophy. With Rodgers, United will have that.

Brendan Rodgers plays exciting progressive football and uses a lot of creative players. The likes of Jadon Sancho and Donny Van Der Beek, who are at the moment not being used, would thrive under Rodgers.

Rodgers would come in with a plan and will have a transfer list of players that will only suit that plan. Whether the Glazers would back that, it's to be seen.

Will Rodgers succeed at Manchester United? Possibly. If he is backed the way Ole has been then he stands a very good chance. Apart from Liverpool, he has been successful everywhere he has been.

This United team is different though. He has the attack that Liverpool had which pushed for the title, but this time would have the likes of Raphael Varane and David De Gea to back up the attack.

As a Liverpool fan, I would worry slightly with Rodgers joining United as he has an identity and I know he could get the best out of the world class players they have.

I'm hoping Ole's at the wheel for years to come and Brendan Rodgers looks elsewhere for another challenge.