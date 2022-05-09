Skip to main content

How Would Steven Gerrard Fit Into This Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Side?

Steven Gerrard is still the best player to ever wear the famous Liverpool red. However, he has never been given the credit he deserves due to the lack of team success. How different would things have been if the now Aston Villa manager played for this Jurgen Klopp side?

Mohamed Salah. Virgil Van Dijk. Alisson Becker. Sadio Mane. Trent Alexander-Arnold. Imagine Steven Gerrard in a team full of these incredible players. This is the team the former Liverpool captain deserved. 

So how would Stevie G fit this system? Easily. He would be straight in for Jordan Henderson. Hendo has been vital to Liverpool’s recent success, but Gerrard is completely on a different level. 

With Thiago and Fabinho doing the defensive and deep-lying playmaker jobs, Stevie would be able to roam. You would get Lampard’s goal numbers mixed with Ozil’s assist numbers in one player. 

Knowing that he has two world-class players behind him and three of them in front of him, Gerrard would have better players to finish his outstanding passes and better players to create him chances. 

Another clear improvement is Liverpool’s back five. The Reds currently have the best centre-back, goalkeeper, right-back, and left-back in the world. Whilst the Premier League’s greatest midfielder suffered most of his career with a leaky defence a plumber couldn’t fix. 

Rivals would say Gerrard had Xabi Alonso. Gerrard had Fernando Torres. Gerrard had Luis Suarez. They seem to forget he also had Andriy Voronin. He had Djimi Traore. He had Charlie Adam. 

Steven Gerrard dragged teams throughout his time at Liverpool to success and way above expectations, as well as continuously picking up individual award after individual award. 

Not only would Gerrard’s trophy haul look more impressive in this side, but his impact would also improve this Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool trophy haul. Adding more team trophies to an already phenomenal career and Steven Gerrard would finally get the credit he actually deserves. 

Steven Gerrard in this Liverpool side would go down as the greatest midfielder in footballing history.

