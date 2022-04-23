Skip to main content

Merseyside Derby Special | Liverpool Vs. Everton: The Tale Of Two Seasons

Red and blue fills the streets like a swarm of angry bees having had their nest disturbed. However, only one of the colours represents the metaphor on a realistic level. 

Everton's season has gone bad to worse after 'agent Rafa' left the club, only for inexperienced and unproven Frank Lampard came in, only to make things go further South.

Liverpool, on the other hand, already have one trophy in the bag, fully in a title race, into a Champions League semi-final, and a FA Cup final. As Toffee fans go into tomorrow's match like the frustrated bees, the red side of the city are in a field of flowers. 

Merseyside Derby, Liverpool, Everton

After the 5-0 thrashing in the last meeting between the two teams, the away side's little hope, if any, could well be swatted away in as early as 10 minutes into the match. If The Reds come out flying straight away, then it's going to be a long afternoon for the visitors.

A loss for Everton and results going against them earlier on in the day could see them in the relegation zone with just six games remaining. A win for Liverpool will see them close the gap once more to Manchester City to just one point. 

Mohamed Salah

The scene is set. A warm, breezy spring afternoon. The flowers are growing, the sun is setting and the opportunity for a new chapter could be written. For Liverpool, a place in the history books as they search for the unprecedented quadruple. For Everton, a place in the Championship. 

The buzz around the city will 'bee' one of the most intense atmospheres in Merseyside derby history for both sides, but for two very different reasons. 

