Would Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo Suit Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool?

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United he wants to leave this summer due to the club being in the Europa League. Could Liverpool make a surprising move for the forward and would he do well in Jurgen Klopp’s system?

The Portuguese superstar wants to end his career with success and Champions League football, something his Man United can not provide him. Not many clubs will be able to tempt CR7, but Liverpool could well be one of them, or could they?

Here at LFCTR, we like to delve into many different topics and debates, even if they were to be hypothetical. In this article, we will look into whether Cristiano Ronaldo would be a good signing for Liverpool, just for the fun of it.

Despite being 37 years of age, Cristiano Ronaldo still put up incredible numbers last season, scoring 18 goals in the league and 6 in the Champions League, many of them being winners, saving Manchester United.

As he is coming towards the end of his career, he has changed the way he plays. From being the direct forward full of energy, bursting at defenders throughout his career, he has recently become more of a poacher, using his football knowledge more so than his physical capabilities.

Liverpool brought in Darwin Nunez this summer, a proper number 9 that can play both directly and be a poacher in the box, being at the end of crosses and through balls.

Looking at what Nunez would bring to The Reds this season, Ronaldo could be someone that could play quite similar, in terms of in-the-box. However, at times last season, CR7 showed he can still be dangerous outside of the penalty area still.

Where would Ronaldo benefit the most in this Liverpool system? When the team have the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson crossing the balls in, I think it's fair to say Ronaldo could easily stat pad with those deliveries into the box.

The Portuguese forward scored a total of 24 goals for a Manchester United team with as much creativity as a blank canvas. Imagine the number of goals Liverpool would score with a team with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Cristiano Ronaldo in it.

So would Cristiano Ronaldo suit this Jurgen Klopp side? For someone to be at the end of the whole system and approach to a game, yes, to a certain extent. He would become a rotational player at best, which he may not like, but that's just the way it is.

If Liverpool could somehow manage to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to sign for them for a much less wage packet, would I take him? Just for banter, probably. He wouldn't harm our chances of winning the major trophies for sure.

Watching him lift a Premier League or Champions League in a Liverpool shirt would be the worst thing to happen to Manchester United fans. Remember Michael Owen?

