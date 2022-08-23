Skip to main content

"A Witch In The Building" What's Wrong With Liverpool This Season

Liverpool have stumbled out of the gates this season with two draws and a loss to arguably inferior sides. Clearly Injuries have plagued the side but there is also a looming sense that something else is wrong within the club. 

After their worst start in a decade Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are firmly in the media spotlight but not for the right reasons. 

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

A decent starting eleven could be made of Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Caomhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Kaide Gordon, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez but these are all injured players.

A team that challenged for everything last season now looks tired and lacking in creativity or rhythm. 

When James Milner is seen screaming at the usually flawless Virgil Van Dyke you can sense that something is amiss.

Liverpool Manchester United Old Trafford Fabio Carvalho

Jurgen Klopp himself has said it felt like "there was a witch in the building".

According to sources inside the club, tensions are building. This is unheard of for a Klopp side but these are human beings that have performed at their maximum level for years now. 

The cynic might speculate that Van Dyke and others are attempting to save their energies for the upcoming World Cup.

Liverpool Manchester United Andrew Robertson Tyrell Malacia

There are clearly issues with the midfield but Klopp has recently indicated that FSG are unwilling to fund any better options. 

Klopp's team selection is also under scrutiny - Milner, Henderson and even Fabinho have all looked off their best. Is it time for Carvalho and Elliot to take the reins? 

Of course, winning fixes everything so this Saturday's clash with Bournemouth will be extremely telling. Hopefully the witch is evicted and Liverpool are able to get things back on track. 

