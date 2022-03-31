Agent Of Liverpool  Superstar Finally Breaks Silence On Contract Extension As Uncertainty Surrounds His Future

As Liverpool on the field are going in the right direction, off the pitch there are still uncertainties surrounding the future of players’ contracts. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have been a formidable attacking force since Jurgen Klopp’s arrival.

Unfortunately for the Reds, good things always come to an end and the once ‘most frightening’ trio in football is no longer the same. The possibility of losing at least one of the three this summer and maybe more next summer is becoming more likely.

IMAGO / PA Images

Although Liverpool are keeping the fanbase more than happy with performances on the pitch, there is still worry for the future and what players will stay at the club. Mohamed Salah has been the most heavily linked player of the trio for a move away, however Mane and Firmino are also coming towards the end of their current contracts.

Following Senegal’s win over Egypt in the World Cup Playoff on Tuesday night, Sadio Mane’s agent broke silence about his clients contract extension at Liverpool. Speaking to TMF Senegal, Bjorn Bezemer admits they are currently not talking with the club about a new contract.

"We talk a lot with Liverpool but currently we are not talking about a contract extension, we are waiting for the end of the season.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok