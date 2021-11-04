Greatest African XI Of All- Time: Mohamed Salah, Samuel Eto'o, Didier Drogba - Who Makes The Team?

GIVEMESPORT have decided on their all-time African football XI. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane made the cut alongside Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

With Liverpool's Mohamed Salah ripping up the Premier League and Champions League at the moment, it has opened the debate for him to be the best African player of all time.

Goalkeeper: Essam El-Hadary

Centre-backs: Kolo Toure, Wael Gomaa & Samuel Kuffour

Midfielders: Mohamed Salah, YaYa Toure, Abedi Pele & Sadio Mane

Forwards: George Weah, Samuel Eto'o & Didier Drogba

Author Verdict

That attacking force is something else. Mane and Salah on the wings with those three in front would be terrifying for defences.

I believe Jay-Jay Okocha also has a shout to be in this team. It was a shame not to see him playing for one of the big teams at some point.

Regardung who is the best, Mohamed Salah is fastly becoming the greatest African player of all time. If he carries on the way he is then there's no debating it.

Who makes your XI and who do you think is the best African player of all time?

