Liverpool v Arsenal: All-Time Premier League Combined XI. Steven Gerrard? Thierry Henry? Patrick Viera?

Liverpool and Arsenal have had incredible players over the Premier League era. LFCTR writers pick their personal choice for an all time Premier League XI between the two teams.

Damon Carr

Liverpool's best goalkeeper in the Prem goes to current keeper Alisson Becker, but he still doesn't get over David Seaman Seaman was phenomenonal, keeping Arsenal in games at times.

The full-back positions go to who I believe will be the best full-backs to grace the Premier League. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ashley Cole.

Virgil Van Dijk walks in to one half of the centre-back places. The other one is between two greats. Tony Adams and Sol Campbell. I sway towards Tony Adams as I think he offered slightly more than Campbell.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Into midfield and there are two easy picks. Steven Gerrard and Patrick Viera, who are both doing amazing in managerial roles, were even better as players. These in a midfield two would be frightening.

Playing more of an attacking midfield role in this XI will be Santo Carzola. One of the most naturally talented footballers I've ever seen.

Up top would be a front three of Thierry Henry, Luis Suarez and Mohamed Salah. Henry and Salah as inside forwards with the Uruguayan in the centre. This would be the best front three in football history. Forget MSN.. SSH keeps them quiet.

Damon's Team: Seaman, Alexander-Arnold, Adams, Van Dijk, Cole, Gerrard, Viera, Carzola, Henry, Salah, Suarez

Neil Andrew

I've gone with Alisson over David Seaman in goal. Whilst Seaman was a top keeper, I don't think he ranked amongst the World's top 3 like the Liverpool stopper.

Full-back wise it's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ashley Cole for me with Scotland captain Andy Robertson narrowly missing out.

There is no doubt as to whether Virgil van Dijk should be included as the best centre-back to play in the Premier League. His partner for me would be Sol Campbell. Who would want to face that pairing?

I will go for a midfield three of Steven Gerrard, Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires. I am sure Gerrard and Vieira will be automatic picks but Pires was also an unbelievable player who was absolutely pivotal to the team's success under Arsene Wenger.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The front three is near on impossible to pick but I've gone for Mohamed Salah, Thierry Henry and Luis Suarez.

I tried to think of ways to get Dennis Bergkamp into the team but couldn't overlook the three forwards I have chosen.

So many others unlucky to miss out, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Fernando Torres to name but a few.

Neil's Team: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Campbell, Van Dijk, Cole, Gerrard, Viera, Pires, Henry, Salah, Suarez

