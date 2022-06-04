Skip to main content
Andy Robertson: The Scottish Warrior Deserving Of A Much-Needed Break

Andy Robertson’s success of winning a double with Liverpool also saw an unhappy conclusion to a season which would have seen Liverpool make history by winning an unprecedented quadruple.

Caoimhin Kelleher Andy Robertson

Instead, their dream came to an end as they narrowly lost out to both Manchester City and Real Madrid in their pursuit of winning the Premier League and Champions League.

Robertson was pivotal in their challenge for all trophies and has been Liverpool’s most underrated player all season.

The Scottish Warrior mostly displayed impressive performances throughout the season to be considered by many as the best left-back on the planet.

Yet, with such a reputation comes disappointment when the expectations are not fulfilled.

Andy Robertson Scotland

Fatigue and tiredness have been factors in some of his uncharacteristic performances.

Robertson, unfortunately, continued this pattern to take the losses from his club to his country.

He suffered yet another heartbreak after Scotland crashed out of the World Cup semi-final playoffs against Ukraine.

This capped off the worst week of his career.

Andy Robertson Goal

Despite the left-back scoring his third goal of the season to seal a final-day win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, it was slightly cheered as the title was already lost to an impressive final-day comeback from Manchester City against Aston Villa.

A week later, Robertson was mocked by Real Madrid's Federico Valverde after he stated that it was more difficult to watch his son than to mark Robertson.

Federico Valverde

To be fair, he did have a challenging game against Valverde. 

The game's major talking point was his defensive duties, as he was caught out of position when Madrid counter-attacked on his side, resulting in Valverde finding space and picking out Vinicius Junior to tap in the winner.

The Scotsman, however,  cannot take full responsibility as Trent Alexander-Arnold should have been more alert and aware of his surroundings.

Nevertheless, the past is in the past, and the Liverpool players will be hoping to bounce back from this heartbreak.

Robertson, particularly, will want to put things right after his miserable end to the season and come back stronger for fans who showed incredible support in the victory parade, despite losing the final the day before.

There could be a silver lining to his misery. 

As there is a World Cup on the horizon which will take place in November, the tournament will interrupt the domestic campaign as it is not held in the summer.

As Scotland has not qualified for the World Cup, Robertson will have six weeks on his belt to recover and be fresh for when the Premier League eventually resumes.

Therefore, fans should expect a rejuvenated, motivated and passionate Robertson hitting the peak of his powers for the upcoming season.

The Scottish Warrior has some unfinished business, hoping to be fighting for all four trophies once again and, this time, be triumphant. 

