Arthur Melo: Panic Buy Or Genius From Liverpool?

Early on Thursday morning, news broke out that a deal had been agreed for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo to join the Reds on loan.

The club have been linked to numerous talents throughout the summer, including Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo, Douglas Luiz and Youri Tielemans.

It seems that the club had a few targets they were trying to bring in but ultimately, so late in the window, their options were heavily limited.

Although at first, every journalist reported that there is no option or obligation to buy the Brazilian, it was noted in the Italian club's statement that there is a €37.5 million buy option. The loan fee is also €4.5 million.

In some regard, this is a deal that Liverpool cannot lose anything from. In the worst-case scenario, Arthur ends up not performing and therefore, he goes back to the Old Lady at the end of his loan spell.

An exciting prospect lingers if the 26-year-old and with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner all expected to depart at the end of the season, he could be a great squad player to have around.

Arthur has found himself out of favour under Massimiliano Allegri and there has been talk of him not suiting how the manager wants the team to play. This is not a real surprise when Aaron Ramsey, now at OGC Nice, had his contract terminated due to the same problem.

The new LFC No.29 has made 63 appearances since joining Juventus from Barcelona in the summer of 2020. He has also featured regularly for the Brazilian national team in recent years - he currently has 22 caps and 1 goal.

Arthur has had parts of his game compared to Spaniard Thiago Alacantara, with his delicate touches and passes even compared to those of Xavi's by Lionel Messi. Both have had their injury struggles in recent times.

