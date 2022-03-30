FIFA World Cup 2022: Best XI To Miss 2022 Qatar World Cup | Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland And More

The 2022 World Cup teams have been decided (barring a few teams still to play) and there are some of the world's best players that will not be playing in the tournament. LFCTR take a look at a world-class starting XI that are set to miss the biggest international competition.

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy + PSG)

The Euro 2020 player of the tournament will shockingly miss out on this year's World Cup after his national side were embarrassingly beaten by minnows North Macedonia in the last minute.

Right-Back - Alessandro Florenzi (Italy + AC Milan)

Another standout player from Euro 2020, the Milan full-back will be not be missed by the wingers to play in the competition.

Centre-Back - David Alaba (Austria + Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich's now centre-back is one of the world's best, however his Austrian were beaten by a Gareth Bale-inspired Wales in the play-offs last Thursday.

Centre-Back - Giorgio Chiellini (Italy + Juventus)

Euro 2020 winning captain is known for his big match performances, unfortunately for him, he won't have the opportunity to do so in this year's World Cup.

Left-Back - Kostas Tsimikas (Greece + Liverpool)

Liverpool's Greek scouser has been sensational for the Reds since his move, but he will not be able to show his talent on the world's biggest stage.

Midfielder - Arturo Vidal (Chile + Inter Milan)

Despite playing a huge part in Inter Milan's championship-winning season last year, Vidal couldn't do enough to take his Chile side to Qatar.

Midfielder - Marco Verratti (Italy + PSG)

One of the highest-regarded midfielders in the world, Euro 2020 winner, make it make sense. North Macedonia have single-handedly stopped so many talented players playing in the Qatar World Cup.

Right-Wing - Mohamed Salah (Egypt + Liverpool)

The best player in the world will miss the biggest worldwide tournament. Another penalty shootout against Senegal was again the reason for the Egyptian King to undeservedly fail.

Attacking Midfielder - Riyad Mahrez (Algeria + Manchester City)

The Manchester City star on his day is a world-beater and has been key to Premier League titles for both his current club and his former side, Leicester City. Algeria were beaten last night by Cameroon in extra time.

Left-Wing - Federico Chiesa (Italy + Juventus)

The Italian impressed everyone throughout Euro 2020 with an incredible side. He will not be able to do the same however this time around.

Striker - Erling Haaland (Norway + Borussia Dortmund)

Unfortunately for Erling Haaland, his nation does not produce a full team of world-class players such as himself. This will see him miss out on so many of these tournaments on a regular basis. Unlike clubs, he can not change that.

Manager: Roberto Mancini (Italy)

