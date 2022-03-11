Skip to main content
Opinion: Brighton vs Liverpool | Big Match Build-Up | If I could Sign One Player The Opposition It would Be Yves Bissouma

Despite the fact that an unprecedented quadruple is still possible for Liverpool, the season up to now hasn't necessarily been all plain sailing.

One glaring disappointment was the second-half capitulation against Brighton at Anfield on 30 October, where the Reds surrendered a two-goal lead at home and dropped two crucial league points.

Brighton Jordan Henderson Trent Alexander-Arnold

Instrumental for the Seagulls that day was the indefatigable Yves Bissouma.

The 25-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool and was believed to be a leading contender to replace Gini Wijnaldum who left for PSG last summer.

With performances like the 7.00 Sofascore-rated display at Anfield, it is easy to see why one of the Premier League's big hitters is reportedly willing to spend big bucks on the Ivory Coast midfielder. 

Strong both in and out of possession, the high-energy midfielder seems ideally suited to the industrious and gun-ho - albeit extremely methodical - Jurgen Klopp midfield. 

sipa_32231043
Albeit not a prodigious goalscorer, the 18-cap ace has found the net on 12 occasions for both club and country in a promising career to date. 

Capable of operating as a six or an eight, Bissouma would provide much-needed cover for Brazilian Fabinho who plays nearly every week.

Bissouma's current market value is £22.5million, as per Transfermarkt, with the player about to enter the final twelve months of his Brighton contract.

He has made a total of twenty appearances in all competitions this season, scoring one and assisting one.

