Build Divock Origi A Statue | Liverpool Vs. Everton | Merseyside Derby

Divock Origi is the hero once again for Liverpool as they beat Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside Derby to go one point behind Manchester City. 

Who else but Divock Origi? The Belgian forward is a key figure in most of the club’s greatest moments in the Jurgen Klopp era. After yet another Merseyside goal and game-changing moment, just backs up why the fans love him. 

Divock Origi

So many highlights, quick corner, 90+6 winner thanks to T-Rex, Champions League final winner, many Merseyside Derby goals including today and so much more. He will go down in the club’s history without a doubt. 

As his time at the club seems to be coming to an end, one word to describe Origi’s career in the famous red is iconic. 

Divock Origi, Liverpool, Champions League

What can you do to thank iconic players? Build them a statue. He will get the send-off he serves and hopefully, it’s on the back of a quadruple. What a better way to show him what he means to the club than a statue. 

Divock Origi, thank you for the memories, thank you for the success, thank you for finishing off Everton once and for all. 

