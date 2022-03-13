Recently, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reiterated his desire to take a sabbatical at the end of his current contract in 2024.

The noise surrounding his replacement has landed at the feet of Merseyside hero Steven Gerrard. However, the transition may not be as simple as it seems.

Gerrard’s managerial success has proven his ability until this point, and the Aston Villa manager will undoubtedly be in the conversation when the time comes.

Nonetheless, looking past current assistant coach Pep Lijnders proves difficult.

“It is how Einstein said it: Logic will get you from A to Z; imagination will get you everywhere." – Pepijn Lijnders March 2015

These were the words of the assistant manager upon his arrival under Brendan Rodgers. Lijnders, referred to by many as ‘Pep’, joined as an under-16 coach on Merseyside, working with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Dutchman has worked in PSV, Porto FC, and Liverpool’s infamous youth systems, with Trent Alexander-Arnold's rise being tangible evidence of his success at this level.

Already taking league cup press conferences and quoting the likes of Albert Einstein, Lijnders is a thoughtful tactician.

He is well-spoken and passionate, with Klopp-ish humor. The 39-year-old appears to be a perfect fit.

Lijnders overlooks a training session with manager Jurgen Klopp. IMAGO / PA Images

Lijnders is integral to the Reds’ philosophy and knows the club inside out. Understanding the players, staff, and fans should ease the transition and will likely play a part in FSG’s decision-making process.

Mikel Arteta’s success at Arsenal has proven that assistants can take center stage and succeed. Whether that is possible at an elite club like Liverpool remains to be seen.

Of course, the Dutchman himself may not desire a move to management after he experienced a short, unsuccessful spell at NIC Nijmegen, during which they missed out on promotion to the Eredivisie.

Lijnders in the technical area as manager. IMAGO / Pro Shots

However, a candidate with experience, knowledge, and personality is attractive to any club.

A marriage of Gerrard and Lijnders may also prove successful, though one of the two would have to be happy as second in command.

This may be too soon for Klopp's right-hand man though he does seem destined for management.

