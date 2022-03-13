Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Opinion: Can Pep Lijnders Beat Steven Gerrard To The Liverpool Job?

Recently, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reiterated his desire to take a sabbatical at the end of his current contract in 2024.

The noise surrounding his replacement has landed at the feet of Merseyside hero Steven Gerrard. However, the transition may not be as simple as it seems.

Gerrard’s managerial success has proven his ability until this point, and the Aston Villa manager will undoubtedly be in the conversation when the time comes. 

Nonetheless, looking past current assistant coach Pep Lijnders proves difficult.

“It is how Einstein said it: Logic will get you from A to Z; imagination will get you everywhere." – Pepijn Lijnders March 2015

These were the words of the assistant manager upon his arrival under Brendan Rodgers. Lijnders, referred to by many as ‘Pep’, joined as an under-16 coach on Merseyside, working with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Dutchman has worked in PSV, Porto FC, and Liverpool’s infamous youth systems, with Trent Alexander-Arnold's rise being tangible evidence of his success at this level.

Already taking league cup press conferences and quoting the likes of Albert Einstein, Lijnders is a thoughtful tactician.

He is well-spoken and passionate, with Klopp-ish humor. The 39-year-old appears to be a perfect fit. 

Pep Lijnders and Jurgen Klopp durinf a training session

Lijnders overlooks a training session with manager Jurgen Klopp.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lijnders is integral to the Reds’ philosophy and knows the club inside out. Understanding the players, staff, and fans should ease the transition and will likely play a part in FSG’s decision-making process.

Mikel Arteta’s success at Arsenal has proven that assistants can take center stage and succeed. Whether that is possible at an elite club like Liverpool remains to be seen.

Of course, the Dutchman himself may not desire a move to management after he experienced a short, unsuccessful spell at NIC Nijmegen, during which they missed out on promotion to the Eredivisie.

Pep Lijnders in the technical area of NEC as manager.

Lijnders in the technical area as manager. 

However, a candidate with experience, knowledge, and personality is attractive to any club.

A marriage of Gerrard and Lijnders may also prove successful, though one of the two would have to be happy as second in command.

This may be too soon for Klopp's right-hand man though he does seem destined for management.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Articles

Leaked Design Shows Potential Liverpool Away Kit For Next Premier League Season

By Sam Jones30 minutes ago
Gleison Bremer
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Leading Race To Sign Torino Defender Gleison Bremer, But Face Competition From Spurs And Manchester City

By Sam Patterson30 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Brighton 0-2 Liverpool | Five Things We Learned As Liverpool Went Within Three Points of Man City | Premier League | EPL

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Liverpool Kit
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Hoping To Sign £60m Manchester United And Arsenal Target

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Kylian Mbappe
Non LFC

Report: Real Madrid Have Signed Kylian Mbappe, PSG Looking At Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Has Replacement

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Pep Lijnders Reveals Jurgen Klopp's Vision For Liverpool Including Allison Becker Providing On Attacking Front

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Articles

'Thanks Daniel' - Jamie Carragher Sends Message To Tottenham Chairman Levy In What Could Be 'Special' Season For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp After Liverpool Win At Brighton

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago