Can Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa Help Liverpool's Quest To Stop Manchester City Win The Premier League Title?

The title race between Liverpool and Manchester City seems to finally have come to an end, after the Reds drew against Antonio Conte's Tottenham side on Saturday. Now, there are only three match days left that could help or break Jurgen Klopp's season.

As it stands, Liverpool have fallen behind the Citizens by a total of 3 points, with the Reds currently standing in second place with a total of 83 points and 35 matches played so far.

IMAGO / PA Images

There are only three match days left, and both sides will share two opponents in those three upcoming matches. Those being, Wolves and Aston Villa.

Although the Anfield side might not have to worry for any of their matches as on paper they all seem fairly easy to achieve a win, there are two contenders that Pep Guardiola should and probably will be worried about; West Ham and Aston Villa.

West Ham have proven to be a top side when it comes to matches that matter, in fact, they went all the way down to the Europa League semi-finals against German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Hammers are an unpredictable side to face, and are currently sitting seventh in the table with one game in hand and 3 points behind Manchester United.

If they keep performing the way they are, an Europa League spot will most likely be secured. But then, there's Steven Gerrard's side Aston Villa.

The side led by the former Liverpool captain has shown incredible improvement since he took over, as they were close to the relegation spots until he came.

IMAGO / PA Images

They now sit comfortably at the middle of the table, currently at 11th place far from the risks of relegation, and with recent performances seemed to be improving.

But taking that aside, what really seems to be a factor of worry for Manchester City in the last match day are the inclusion of former Liverpool player Danny Ings who is back fit and just recently scored in his last two matches against Burnley and Norwich.

Philippe Coutinho who also had a long spell with the Reds, until his desired move to Barcelona. He is currently back at his best, and is an attacking threat for the Villains every time he's on the pitch.

Finally, as we mentioned earlier there is the factor of Captain Fantastic, Steven Gerrard. One thing certain is that the former Liverpool man will do his best to arrange the right tactics to potentially defeat Manchester City, and help Liverpool achieve their title.

If so, and if Liverpool do end up winning all their up and coming matches, both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola's side will be equaled with points in the table, and only the goal difference will decide who will take the desired Premier League trophy, a tough outcome to predict, as you can see from the latest Liverpool tips on bettingtips4you.com.

Although now, it is all hypothetical scenarios, one can't stop to think that this could be a massive possibility that could shape Liverpool's side in their quest not only for the Premier League title, but also for the quadruple.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |