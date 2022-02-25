Carabao Cup Final Special | Liverpool's Greatest Cup Final Goals | Top 5 | Premier League Era

Liverpool's history is packed with success and brilliant memories. The Reds have been involved in some of the greatest cup finals, including some of the best goals too, but which five of those goals were Liverpool's best?

LFCTR take a look at Liverpool's greatest cup final goals in recent years. Do you agree with the top five? What goal would you put in?

5. Steve McManaman 1st Goal v Bolton 1995 League Cup

This final was all about Macca. Liverpool came out as 2-1 victors, and it was the skillful winger that scored both goals for the Reds. The pacey forward was well-known to run at defenders directly, weaving in and out. Both of the goals in this game were exactly that.

His first was through the middle, where he found himself in an open space. Being the unafraid player that he was, he just ran straight at the Bolton defence with only one thing in mind. As he headed for the box, he cut right past an oncoming defender, and when it looked like he'd take it too far, he poked it around another, before putting the ball under the keeper.

4. Steve McManaman 2nd Goal v Bolton 1995 League Cup

Just like the first goal, Steve McManaman showed exactly why he was adored at Anfield. This time he started on the left side of the pitch, which was not unusual as Macca would play all over the pitch in the role under Roy Evans.

He then took it past the full-back before cutting back inside to beat him. A drop of the shoulder took out the remaining defender to created space for a shot, which he took delightfully, placing the ball in the far corner.

3. Steven Gerrard v Manchester United 2003 League Cup

Steven Gerrard was the ultimate 'big game' player and he did not disappoint in finals. His goal against Manchester United in 2003 was the start of things to come for the future Liverpool captain. His goal led to his first major honour at his boyhood club.

When Gerrard recieved the ball on the left of midfield, he took one touch and looked directly on the goal. He then showed his trademark long range strike, which took a deflection of David Beckham to fly over Fabien Barthez into the top corner. Typical Steven Gerrard.

2. Michael Owen 2nd Goal v Arsenal 2001 FA Cup

This kid was special and this goal sums up what Michael Owen was about in a Liverpool shirt. The Reds found themselves 1-0 down to a world-class Arsenal side with not long left on the clock. Owen scored the equaliser with a typical poachers finish, but it was his winner that took the headlines.

A long ball over the top from Patrick Berger created a foot race between Lee Dixon and Michael Owen, and there is only one winner in that. The young striker took the ball towards the box and finished sublimely with his weak foot, with only the slightest of gaps to put it past David Seaman in the bottom corner.

Pace. Composure. Clinical. This was Michael Owen.

1. Steven Gerrard 2nd Goal v West Ham 2006 FA Cup

Probably the best cup final goal I have ever seen. Liverpool are 3-2 down in the 90th minute, they need a hero. Steven Gerrard puts on his cape and does what he does best. A cross into the box by John Arne Riise was headed away by the West Ham defence.

The last person they didn't want the ball falling to was the man who it fell to. "Gerrarrrrd" was the saying commentators got used to but never got tired of. The Liverpool captain hit a half-volley straight on the sweet spot. The ball travelled like it had never travelled before, hitting the bottom corner of the net without touching the floor.

Only one player can score a goal like this, in a moment lihe this and that is... Steven Gerrard.

