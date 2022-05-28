Sadio Mane's Last Match For The Reds? Liverpool V Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League Final

Opening day of the Premier League. Away to Arsenal. Sadio Mane made his debut for Liverpool Football Club. One to remember to say the least. An outstanding performance from the Senegal forward, topping it off with an unbelievable individual goal in a 4-3 win and he hasn't looked back since.

When Jurgen Klopp came to Liverpool, he said that he would turn everyone from "doubters to believers", which came to a chorus of laughs from rival fans. Oh, how wrong they were.

His first job as manager was to steady the ship slightly until the end of the season, before he can bring in his own players and philosophy into pre-season. The first summer transfer window for the German was an indicator of where he wanted to take the club.

This was the most important transfer he would have to make for The Reds, the one who sets the tone, the one who starts the journey we are about to go on. That transfer was one Sadio Mane.

The Senegal superstar was the seed Jurgen Klopp had to plant into the minds of the Liverpool fanbase and rivals alike. Sadio Mane was the perfect seed to water, which allowed the might of Liverpool Football Club to return to the tree they once were.

Since then the growth of the club has been exceptional and it all started from one seed. One seed is all it takes. Sadio Mane.

And as we put the Liverpool shirts on our backs, preparing for the Champions League final later this evening, we may have to prepare for the departure of the player that started the vegetative growth of this football club in the last ten years.

Reports are growing stronger by the day that this final may be the last time we see Sadio Mane put the famous red on his back. When a tree is at its last stage of growth, it will drop seeds to the ground, in order for another tree to be developed. The time for that at Liverpool may come sooner rather than later.

What a journey though. When we planted that seed into the ground, we were doubted that it would ever grow to the size it has, but over the years, as the seasons change, the belief Jurgen Klopp said we'd have, has come to reality.

So, if this is the last time we see Sadio Mane plays for us, just remember, without him, this Liverpool side would not be among the forests of brilliant sides before us.

