Report: Darwin Nunez To Liverpool - What To Expect From The Uruguayan Striker

The last Uruguayan to put on the red shirt for Liverpool turned out to be one of the best players in world football during his time at Merseyside.

With the imminent deal of Darwin Nunez to be agreed upon and finalised, we look at Nunez’s playing style and why he is worth every penny of the £85m deal.

A South American striker is naturally gifted and offers a different skill set in the attack.

Sergio Aguero, Edison Cavani, and Raul Jimenez are a few famous South American strikers that epitomise this skill set.

They can hold the ball, display tremendous vision and effortlessly find the net.

However, scoring goals is not enough to define a complete striker.

The art of playing for the team and adding assists to their game is what completes a striker.

Roberto Firmino, however, is not considered a striker. He is a false-nine who tends to assist more than score.

Every Liverpool fan adores him because of his ability to be selfless and ruthless simultaneously.

Yet, his reputation proceeds as more selfless than ruthless.

Therefore, Liverpool is in the market for an out-and-out striker who can be more ruthless than selfless.

Enter Darwin Nunez! The Uruguayan striker caused all sorts of problems for Liverpool in the Champions League.

The reason why Klopp is pursuing this player is that he is ruthless.

Liverpool already possesses the threat of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz. However, they are more wingers than strikers.

The team requires a danger-man, and Nunez is that man.

With Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi leaving, this is the perfect opportunity for Liverpool to sign a proper striker.

Liverpool once had this proper striker. Luis Suarez. He had it all.

He can score with his left foot; or right foot and powerfully head a ball into the net.

Nunez is similar. He is intelligent with his runs to find and make space for his teammates.

His right foot is lethal. He has the perfect height for a striker as he is good in the air.

Liverpool desperately needed this signing for Trent-Alexander Arnold and Andy Robertson to enjoy delivering wicked crosses.

An old-school South American striker, his strength, mobility and pace will exploit defensive lines.

His game at Anfield was the game-changer. He was a nightmare for the Liverpool defenders as he scored four goals on the night.

Thankfully for VAR, three goals were disallowed due to tight offside calls.

With the help and guidance from Jurgen Klopp and the team, he will be worth every penny of his transfer.

Nunez will become one of the best strikers on the planet, and Liverpool has a gem in their hands.