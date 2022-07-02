Does Mohamed Salah's New Contract 'Shut Up' The FSG Haters?

With Mohamed Salah now having put pen to paper to a new £350k per week contract, it seems as though FSG have broken that well-known wage structure that the club has efficiently used since Jurgen Klopp joined in 2015.

What does this mean for the future, and is this a promising sign or not?

Last week it was Virgil van Dijk who was the highest paid player at the club, earning £220k per week. Now that has all changed following the solution to Salah's contract saga, which has been a major talking point over the last few months.

There seemed to be tension building between the club and the Egyptian, even on social media with his agent posting laughing emojis in the past.

It is a big relief that the situation has been put to bed before the start of the new season, so that everyone can focus on challenging Manchester City in what will be another tough year.

Salah's £350k is significantly higher than van Dijk's £220k. This gap is not necessarily justified. Liverpool's top goalscorer last year is crucial to the team, but he's not the only stand-out player.

In every position at the club, there is at least one key player that allows the team to function as normal.

But, The Reds number eleven is different. His goals can't be replaced with someone in the current market like-for-like. It is worth paying the money, as he is a premium player and one of a kind.

Even if other players do go on to demand more, it's not the end of the world. Liverpool is a big club and have some of the best players in the world. Living on this set wage structure isn't sustainable for long-term success. In fact, John W Henry has done well for it to last as long as it has.

