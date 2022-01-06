EFL Cup: Liverpool vs Arsenal - The Importance Of Silverware

Liverpool is the latest Premier League club to suffer from a Covid outbreak.

At the weekend, the Reds were without Alisson Becker, Joel Matip, Roberto Firmino, and manager Jürgen Klopp because of the virus.

Divock Origi, Thiago Alcântara, Nat Phillips, Harvey Elliot, and Takumi Minamino were also missing through injury.

For the next month, the Reds are without the services of Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, and Naby Keïta whilst they represent their countries during the Africa Cup of Nations.

The latest announcement of Pep Lijnders contracting the virus came alongside the understandable news that the first leg of Liverpool’s League Cup semi-final match versus Arsenal has been postponed.

Liverpool now have a week before they play their first match of the League Cup semi-final against Arsenal with an FA Cup fixture against Shrewsbury still planned to go ahead on Sunday.

The kids and a few senior fringe players are likely to feature against the League One side at the weekend. However, Alisson, Matip, Firmino, Origi, and Minamino might be back in contention for the Arsenal match.

Arsenal have already faced Liverpool once this season, and they lost emphatically to the Reds at Anfield. The semifinal marks a chance for the Gunners to get revenge and their most substantial opportunity of making it to a final this season.

After the draw against Chelsea at the weekend, the outcome of the Premier League title is firmly in the control of Manchester City. Unless a wave of injuries or an extreme drop in form occurs, City will add another League trophy to their cabinets in May.

The Champions League will take priority for the Reds, but the League Cup shouldn’t be shrugged off. Liverpool are two games away from a final at Wembley.

Even though there isn’t much in the manner of prize winnings (£100,000) for the competition, the League Cup is a historic trophy and one Liverpool has a rich history of winning.

There’s a reason the League Cup features on Liverpool’s trophy wall, and adding to it should be a priority this season.

The domestic cup competitions are usually a chance to blood young players and give fringe players opportunities to stake a claim in the early stages. However, at this point in the League Cup, momentum, a statement to the other clubs, and silverware are up for grabs.

Who will be fit and available for the League Cup fixture won’t be certain until the date draws closer, but at this stage in the competition, the strongest side should play.

