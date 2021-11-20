Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Fabinho Is The Key For Liverpool To Beat Arsenal

Author:

Liverpool take on Arsenal at Anfield today, with the Reds hunting a win after a disappointing defeat to West Ham United.

Divock Origi and Trent Alexander-Arnold's goals were not enough for Liverpool as they lost for the first time this season.

Fabinho has worked his way back into Jurgen Klopp's side after a tough injury, and was culpable at times in that fateful day in East London.

Fabinho

But he's going to be the key for the Reds as they take on an in-form Arsenal.

The Brazilian's presence in midfield for his national side stifled the presence of Lionel Messi - and he will be equally important in dealing with Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka when doubling up with Liverpool's fullbacks.

Read More

He will also provide cover for the likely marauding midfielders in front of him, providing extra security for the Reds on the break.

Author Verdict

Fabinho's influence is always omnipresent within this Liverpool side, and always seems up for it in a night under the lights.

I wouldn't be surprised if he pulled out a cheeky firecracker from outside of the box, either.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Fabinho Goal Leeds United
Opinions

Fabinho Is The Key For Liverpool To Beat Arsenal

just now
Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Arsenal: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

12 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Articles

'He's Done It At The Right Time' - Pressure Intensifies On FSG In Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Stalemate

21 minutes ago
Kostas Tsimikas Jurgen Klopp Alisson
Match Coverage

Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Arsenal | Kostas Tsimikas to Start? Sadio Mane Available!

33 minutes ago
Pedro Chirivella
Articles

'I Absolutely Do Not Regret It' - Player Confirms He Took Klopp's Advice To Leave Liverpool

51 minutes ago
Gary Neville
Articles

'I Overstepped The Mark' - Former Manchester United Player Gary Neville Admission About Criticism Of Liverpool Player

1 hour ago
Anfield Liverpool
Match Coverage

Team News: Liverpool v Arsenal - Henderson, Robertson, Partey, Aubameyang Updates

2 hours ago
Jeremy Doku Belgium
Interviews

Liverpool Firm Favourites For Belgium And Rennes Forward Jeremy Doku As His Father Rules Out Barcelona Move

10 hours ago