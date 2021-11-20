Fabinho Is The Key For Liverpool To Beat Arsenal
Liverpool take on Arsenal at Anfield today, with the Reds hunting a win after a disappointing defeat to West Ham United.
Divock Origi and Trent Alexander-Arnold's goals were not enough for Liverpool as they lost for the first time this season.
Fabinho has worked his way back into Jurgen Klopp's side after a tough injury, and was culpable at times in that fateful day in East London.
But he's going to be the key for the Reds as they take on an in-form Arsenal.
The Brazilian's presence in midfield for his national side stifled the presence of Lionel Messi - and he will be equally important in dealing with Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka when doubling up with Liverpool's fullbacks.
He will also provide cover for the likely marauding midfielders in front of him, providing extra security for the Reds on the break.
Fabinho's influence is always omnipresent within this Liverpool side, and always seems up for it in a night under the lights.
I wouldn't be surprised if he pulled out a cheeky firecracker from outside of the box, either.
