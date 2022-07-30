Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliot, Curtis Jones: What Does The Future Look Like For The Liverpool Youngsters?

Although it is just pre-season, we have seen glimpses of what Liverpool's youngsters are capable of, but what does the future look like in their careers with The Reds.

Liverpool have been known to bring some of the best young players through in English football. Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Trent Alexander-Arnold all came into the first team at an early age and all became superstars.

The Reds currently have many youngsters coming through once again, but there are three players that have the fanbase's attention in the upcoming season.

Fabio Carvalho's appearances in pre-season have got many supporters excited for what he can bring to Anfield. Harvey Elliot was seen a possible first teamer by Jurgen Klopp last year until his injury. Curtis Jones burst onto the scene with an extraordinary goal against Everton in the FA Cup, but has been a bench player since.

IMAGO / PA Images

Fabio Carvalho

Let's start with Liverpool's new signing, Fabio Carvalho. There are valid reasons to why supporters are eager to see him playing for the club this season.

The former Fulham forward has shone throughout pre-season, showing glimpses of what he can do in a Liverpool shirt. Full of confidence, Carvalho didn't look out of place in the famous red.

His ability to drive at defenders and link up with both the midfield and attack give off Philippe Coutinho vibes. If he can be anywhere near as good as what the Brazilian was, have we got a player on our hands.

What does the future lie for Fabio Carvalho? Best in the league contender.

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Harvey Elliot

Harvey Elliot came back off a successful loan from Championship side Blackburn Rovers with a spring in his step and straight into the mind of Jurgen Klopp.

The Liverpool manager brought the youngster into the side early on in the season, to which Elliot repaid his faith through his performances.

Unfortunately, Elliot then suffered a serious injury which put him out for a lenghty time. This hindered his development into the first team, however, when he returned, he continued to impress, scoring a goal on his return match.

Despite, a stuttered start to his career with The Reds, Elliot is more than capable enough to go again this season. The maturity he has at such a young age on the ball is ridiculous and does not shy away from recieving it.

If Jordan Henderson were to drop off like last season, then expect the 19-year-old to reclaim the right-sided midfield spot.

What does the future lie for Harvey Elliot? Key role in Liverpool's midfield.

IMAGO / Karina Hessland

Curtis Jones

After bursting onto the scene with an unbelievable goal against , in the FA Cup, Curtis Jones has had standout performances far and few between.

The Liverpool-born midfielder has been a continuous figure in the plans of Jurgen Klopp, but hasn't been able to kick on and show the manager that he is a potential first teamer.

His performance against Porto in last season's Champions League is a highlight of his career so far, unfortunately, we don't see it enough.

There is no doubting his ability at times and the whole fanbase wants him to succeed more than most, however, how long can the supporters live on hope and accept reality.

The introduction of Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliot has not helped Jones' cause and have shown the level you need to be at if they want to be in this incredible team.

From Steven Gerrard to Trent Alexander-Arnold, there is no better player to shine in the famous red than a scouser, but Curtis Jones I don't think will be that.

What does the future lie for Curtis Jones? Squad player.