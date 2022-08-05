Five Midfielders Liverpool Could Sign This Summer After Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Injury

Amid uncertainty over the midfield with injuries to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones, Liverpool could be looking at reinforcing in the middle of the park. We take a look at five possible options Jurgen Klopp could look at before the window ends.

The Anfield manager was always very clear about his stance on the market and the current squad. He's been said to be 'happy' with his current options, and was not going to dive into the market unless someone left, or something 'crazy' happened.

Alex Oxlade-Chambarlain's injury in the squad seems to be a long term one one again, and Curtis Jones who had a brilliant spell during pre-season has also sustained a knock.

These absences could force Klopp's hand in bringing yet another player to strengthen their options at challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title.

But who are some realistic options the Reds could be looking at?

Luka Sucic

Starting strong on the list of possible midfield options is 19 year old Croatian starlet Luka Sucic.

The Red Bull Salzburg starlet stands strong at 6'1 feet tall and although is a tall presence in the middle of the park, he is yet a very dynamic player with great control.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

He was recently linked by the ever reliable Neil Jones from Goal, claiming that he was very admired by Liverpool and he was considered one of the options should Jude Bellingham's move to the Reds hits a stumbling block.

Matheus Nunes

Yet another strong contender on the list. Matheus Nunes is a player who has been recently mentioned multiple times as one of the most likely options to move to Anfield.

The 23 year old Portuguese international has been a sensation in Sporting, with many sides eyeing a possible move for him.

Known for his wonderful dribbling ability, and forward movement, Nunes is a player that is bet suited as an 8 - a similar role to the one Georginio Wijnaldum had at Liverpool. Although Nunes is known for dragging the play forward.

Ibrahim Sangare

A unique option as well in the list. Ibrahima Sangare is a dominant unit who is characterized by his strong and imposing physique.

Standing at 6'3, Sangare is a very defensive midfielder but when you watch him play you are amazed by how well his dribbling ability is. Very calm on the ball, and comfortable with both feet.

Many reports claimed that Jurgen Klopp was looking at the Ivory Cost international as a backup option to Aurelien Tchoameni, after he completed his move to Real Madrid.

Other claims also said that the 24 year old has his heart set on a move to the Premier League, and with his release clause set at just 30 million pounds it should be no surprise that we see him in England soon.

Nicolo Barella

One of the favorite options for many Red fans out there is Nicolo Barella. Initially scouted during his time at Cagliari, the prolific midfielder has proven to be a workforce in the middle of the park.

The perfect Jurgen Klopp midfielder, he has all the traits needed to succeed in the Premier League.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Barella is strong, defensively solid, has a wonderful eye for open spaces, and his dribbling ability is up there with one of the best in his position.

Although the Italian's issue will not be convincing him to move to Anfield, but instead is his incredibly high price tag the one that might put many sides off. With a rumour fee of around 75-100 million pounds said to be what Inter Milan are looking for.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham does not need much introduction. The player is said to be a Liverpool fan, and his parent named him after the famous song from the iconic band from Liverpool 'The Beatles' - 'Hey Jude!'.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Jurgen Klopp is said to be 'in love' with the player, and almost every single reliable source and outlet has confirmed our interest in the player.

The English starlet has the age, and ability to fit straight into Liverpool's midfield, and become one of the world's best - if not the best - in his position.

Issue with Bellingham is his price tag which is rumour to be around 100 million euros, and also Borussia Dortmund's unwillingness to sell him this summer after the departure of Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |