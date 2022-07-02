Five Players Who Could Still Leave Liverpool This Summer - Probability Of Exit Assessed (Opinion)

Liverpool have had a busy start to the summer transfer window and with noises coming out of Anfield that business is complete in terms of incomings, we take a look at five players that could be sold this summer.

Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsey have all been brought in by Jurgen Klopp to help cater for the loss of Divock Origi, Sadio Mane, and Takumi Minamino.

As Liverpool look to balance their books, here are the five players we think could still depart this summer.

Neco Williams

With the World Cup on the horizon, it seems almost certain that the 21-year-old will move to pastures new to secure his place in the Welsh starting XI in Qatar.

Dislodging Trent Alexander-Arnold seems an almost impossible job and Williams now also has Ramsay to contend with in the battle for the right-back spot.

Nottingham Forest, Southampton, and Fulham, where he spent the second half of last season on loan have all been credited with an interest in a permanent move for the talented Williams.

Departure Probability - 9/10

Nathaniel Phillips

The 25-year-old is another who enjoyed a successful spell on loan in the English Championship during the second half of last season where he helped Bournemouth win promotion back to the Premier League.

It will be tough for the central defender to see himself as anything other than the 5th choice centre-back at Liverpool so he may well favour a move and there are likely to be plenty of interested parties.

Departure Probability - 8/10

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

After an impressive spell of form during the winter months which included deputising for Mohamed Salah whilst he was at AFCON, Oxlade-Chamberlain hardly played another minute in the final three months of the season.

As a result, it looked like he would definitely be on the move with only one year left on his contract but there appears to be a suggestion that he could stay so a transfer remains very much in the balance and may depend on Liverpool receiving a suitable offer.

Departure Probability - 6/10

Joe Gomez

The England international is another player who struggled for game time last season though he performed well when called upon at centre-back or right-back.

It looks as though he will be offered a new deal during pre-season so unless another club makes a huge offer, he will stay to try and win back his place as Virgil van Dijk's long-term partner.

Departure Probability - 3/10

Naby Keita

The Guinea international enjoyed arguably his best season at Liverpool where trust from his manager Jurgen Klopp seemed to grow.

Keita is another with just 12 months left on his current deal so it looks like decision time but rumours are Liverpool are keen to extend his stay at Anfield.

Departure Probability - 4/10

There are other players that could also be sold like central defender Ben Davies but the five mentioned are likely to generate the biggest transfer fees.

