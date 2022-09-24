Skip to main content
Five Shocking Transfers Liverpool Should Attempt Next Year

IMAGO / News Images

Liverpool will be linked with many players both next January and summer transfer windows, but who should the club go for? Here are 5 shocking transfers LFCTR believe they should attempt.
What do you consider a shocking transfer? A player that wouldn't be expected to be linked with a move to that club. Here are five players Liverpool should at least enquire about next year that would mean business.

Jack Grealish - Manchester City

£100m he cost Manchester City but has yet to make his mark and hold down a first-team spot. A mixture of a team that doesn't rely on him as much and being in and out of the side has added to Grealish's unimpressive start in Lancashire.

However, it is another club in Lancashire we could see the winger find his best again. Liverpool. We all know the capability of the former Villa man, but I don't think we will see it often enough at City.

With recent reports suggesting that Grealish isn't happy at Manchester City and may look to move next year, it allows another club to snap him up at a cut price. Why not Liverpool?

Michael Olise Jack Grealish

Estimated price - £75m

Mason Mount - Chelsea

Mason Mount is wasted at Chelsea and he is exactly the kind of player Liverpool need. A player that can drive, offer more creativity, and goals from midfield.

He may find his form once again under Graham Potter but give him the coaching of Jurgen Klopp and he would be something else. His link-up with the wide players and whoever plays up top would be ideal right about now.

Estimated price - £70m

Mason Mount celebrates against Liverpool

Bakayo Saka - Arsenal

Finally getting the help he deserves in an Arsenal side that are going in the right direction. Saka has shown not just his talent over the last couple of years but also his maturity.

At such a young age, the England international has been heavily relied on to step up to the plate for his side and he has on many occasions. 

He can play right, left, and down the middle in an attacking role, so would suit Klopp's versatile side. Plenty of talent and needs to be playing at the highest level. 

Estimated price - £95m

Bukayo Saka

Bernardo Silva - Manchester City

Another creative, attacking midfielder would be a difference maker in this current Liverpool side, who are missing that type of player. 

Putting our personal feelings to one side about Silva, if we were to sign him and he provided what he can, I am sure he will slowly win around the fans. Needs to apologise first if he were to sign.

Estimated price - £68m

Bernardo Silva

Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal

Martinelli is special and Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of him already. He has that grit and raw talent that Liverpool seem to go for in players such as Luis Diaz.

The ability to play up top as well as wide, again like Saka, means he would fit anywhere in a Klopp system. If Martinelli is to be bought by his admirer, next year would be the perfect opportunity to do so, before Arsenal become a serious contender.

Estimated price - £75m

Trent Alexander-Arnold Gabriel Martinelli

