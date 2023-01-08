From Doubters To Believers Then From Believers To Doubters  - Liverpool’s Dramatic Downfall

A confident Jurgen Klopp sat down in front of the onlooking, unsure UK press for the first time and with his chest stuck out, told them that Liverpool fans must turn ‘from doubters to believers.’

Whilst the German promised a league title within four years, rivals and media alike brushed it off, believing that he was fighting a losing battle. Oh, how wrong they were. After winning the Champions League the year before, Liverpool lifted the Premier League title in the fourth season of Klopp's reign.

The doubters slithered into hiding, the believers proudly stood in red, and Jurgen Norbert Klopp sat back in front of the UK press. A UK press in awe of a man that kept his word and provided exactly what he said he would.

However, nearly three years after Jordan Henderson became the first Liverpool player to ever lift the Premier League trophy, belief has been sucked out of the Reds' supporters and doubt has become the norm once again. How has this happened in such a short space of time?

Under-Performing and Over-Worked Players

Lethargic, underwhelming, a shadow of their former selves. Just three ways to describe what we have seen from the players this season and that's being kind.

From the best defence in world football to something you would expect to see only on the Sunday league pitches in your local area.

A midfield that was full of energy and the integral part of a gegenpressing system that allowed the defenders to play a high line and an attack to capitalize on forced mistakes.

Now, a midfield that offers the square root of nothing. Zero protection for the back four. Don't even get me started on creativity. If Thiago doesn't play, just a simple pass to a red shirt is applauded. A snake now has more legs than the energetic middle three we relied on.

Onto the attack, the only part of the field that has been refreshed and tactically changed. On paper, possibly the most exciting attack currently. Let down massively by the people behind them.

Injuries to Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota has not helped whatsoever but the recent addition of Cody Gakpo is as good as a replacement you can get.

Most of these players left in the squad are the same players that were regarded as one of the best set of players in the history of the Premier League. Yet, they are now struggling to even match the intensity and abilities of teams such as Brentford and Wolves.

Question is? What do you expect? Apart from in attack, we have relied on pretty much the same group of players to play this high press every single year. Despite them getting older and being worn down, there are more changes in the backroom than what you see in the playing squad.

Backroom Staff Merry-Go-Round

Liverpool came into this season without a club doctor. Yes, you read that right. One of the most important roles in a football club and we were happy to start the season without anyone in the position.

With a squad hampered by many injury-prone players, a replacement for the outgoing Jim Moxon was not seen as a priority.

However, that is one of many backroom staff dilemmas that has taken place over the years. The loss of the magician that is Michael Edwards was key.

The man that somehow got £19m for Domonic Solanke, £23m for Rhian Brewster, and a huge £120m for Philippe Coutinho was the reason why the club's policy worked for the years it did.

If Edwards didn't get the amount he did for those sorts of transfers, the Coutinho one specifically, who knows what Liverpool would've been capable of? The likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson Becker, and Fabinho may not have been brought to Anfield.

Julian Ward, who is now on the way out himself, took over from Edwards and it has just not been the same. The outgoing fees ain't making up the fees we need for our transfer budget, which is not his fault at all but makes you appreciate what his predecessor did before.

Another notable change in the backroom staff was that of Pep Lijnders replacing Klopp's right-hand man Zelko Buvac. Buvac came with Klopp from Borussia Dortmund and it was this double act that made Liverpool the force it became.

Gegenpressing, fast-flowing, heavy metal football. Klopp and Buvac took Liverpool back to the top of world football, which those of the older generation had seen before.

Lijnders took over with the same ideas in mind, however, the football has now become the opposite of what they were under the previous regime. Lijnders' ideas seem to be there but it is not being put into practice and it is showing on the pitch.

Ironically, 'Intensity' was the title of the assistant manager's book, which Liverpool no longer have. The book was not a mistake, which some fans tend to believe, the timing of its release, however, was.

Lijnders deserves criticism but he is not to blame at all. There are many more deep reasons why Liverpool have dropped off so much. More changes are undergoing at the club now, which leaves fans uncertain of what is to happen next.

Jurgen Klopp In Denial

Jurgen Klopp, I believe, is the sole reason why Liverpool became the most feared team in the world, the club that won the trophies it did, and a fanbase that was living hope rather than expectation to believing they can win everything.

This man is adored worldwide by millions of Reds and rightly so, but, and this is a big but, we can not sit back and accept the state of denial he has got himself into.

Yes, he is and always had to work miracles with the shoestring budget he has received, never the less, but his stubbornness and unwillingness to change things on the pitch is costing the team over and over.

Continuing to pick old favourites, making questionable substitutions, and failing to adjust tactics when needed is turning three points into one or, at times, none.

Players that shouldn't be anywhere near the squad are still here and the players that should be taking a backseat are starting matches. The fans can see it. The media can see it. Yet, Jurgen Klopp is adamant there is nothing wrong and is happy with what he has got.

The best managers ever in football were able to adapt and know when to let go of the players that brought them success. Whilst many things are changing at the club, the German's mindset does not.

His on-pitch decisions are one thing, but the worst thing he is in denial about is what is going on off the pitch. The protection of the board is his worst enemy. Instead of questioning why clear issues aren't being sorted, he grits his teeth and smiles.

Whilst the fanbase pull their hair out, knowing what needs to change, Klopp is reluctant to do or say anything about it.

FSG Don’t Care

Time to be honest. FSG bought us to make profit and that’s exactly what they have done. As a business deal, all you can do is applaud it, however, as a Liverpool fan, it’s hard to sit here and accept the club being used for that reason.

Whilst we can criticize the other reasons why we see Liverpool drop off dramatically, the book lies with John Henry and Fenway Sports Group. It’s as straightforward as that. Whether people like it or not.

They did save us from liquidation and we can be thankful for that. They did bring us, Jurgen Klopp, in and we can be thankful for that. That doesn’t mean we can be in debt to them.

Their lack of ambition, appearances in the city, and support in the transfer window exposes the real truth as to why they purchased the club we love. Money.

The reason why the players are being overplayed. The reason why the backroom staff are constantly changing. The reason why Jurgen Klopp has to play with what he has and be happy for it. The reason is FSG.

Sell-to-buy worked when Liverpool needed to get back to the top. It doesn’t work when you want to stay at the top. Players need to move on and new players need to come in and what you will find is, you can’t get enough money from the outgoings to pay for the players that are needed to come in.

A club this size shouldn’t have to sell their best players to have a transfer budget. We are no longer a stepping stone for the likes of Philippe Coutinho. We are and should be, the final destination.

Do they care? No. You can see what is happening across the pond to their MLB side Boston Red Sox. Despite being the sport John Henry loves, his support financially for the club has been non-existent. The American supporters have had enough and took to booing their owner just last week.

Why hasn’t this happened at Anfield? Well, a couple of reasons. A part of the fanbase are hiding behind their hands and wouldn’t dare speak up, and John Henry hardly turns up to feel the fans’ frustrations.

How can things change? FSG need to pack up and leave. It’s time to get an ownership that cares and is ambitious. An ownership that backs Jurgen Klopp when he needs it. An ownership that turns us from doubters back into believers.

