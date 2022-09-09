From Gegenpressing To Depressing – How Liverpool’s Highline Is Currently Failing

Goals have not necessarily been the issue. With 15 goals in 6 Premier League games only 3 teams have scored more this season.

So why have they only won two out of seven games in all competitions?

The answer lies in the ease with which teams have been able to create goal-scoring chances. To date they have conceded the first goal in a record 5 out of 7 games. Clean sheets have also been hard to come by with only two in seven games.

IMAGO / Antonio Balasco

Their high-pressing "Gegenpressing" style has allowed teams to play long balls over the top of the midfield often leaving the center-backs chasing down two, or sometimes, three attackers.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has described Jurgen Klopp's persistence with the high line “Suicide football”.

The "Gegenpress" only works when all of the players are in sync and the midfield engine is able to win the ball back immediately. The aging midfield of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho has not been able to do this to date.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

Bringing in Harvey Elliot has helped but has not completely remedied the situation. The inclusion of Thiago Alcantara after 62 minutes in the Napoli game shows promise but the injury-prone Spaniard can not be relied on consistently.

“We have to reinvent ourselves.” Jurgen Klopp has recently admitted.

It remains to be seen whether this involves a change in tactics, formation or selection of players. For the Manager to make this admission though is surely telling.

Liverpool will get a much-needed break this weekend as all games have been postponed due to the Queen's passing.

Hopefully this gives Jurgen Klopp time to make some much-needed tactical and/or positional changes.