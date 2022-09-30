Gareth Southgate Leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold Out Of England’s World Cup Squad Will Be The Biggest Mistake

Trent Alexander-Arnold was left out of England’s playing squad against Germany the other night and Gareth Southgate is set to do the same for the Qatar World Cup. Questions need to be asked and we are here to ask them.

The Liverpool right-back has played at the highest of levels for years, being arguably the best in the world for the majority. However, a dip in form this year has seen criticism for the 23-year-old reach new heights.

Rivals have jumped at the opportunity to slate the generational talent and have valid reasoning to do so at this moment in time. His performances have been way below par but the treatment by Gareth Southgate over the years is somewhat of an embarrassment for the former centre-back.

So, what is the reasoning behind the England manager keeping Alexander-Arnold constantly out of teams and squads? Poor form and other right backs being better defensively are the reasons Southgate gives.

The real reasons? Favouritism and tactical ignorance.

Southgate’s Ignorance

England play with a back five, despite the attacking prowess within the squad, however, having Alexander-Arnold is ironically the perfect fit for the RWB position, where the defender will prioritise attacking over defending.

They have wingers that prefer to come inside, which leaves plenty of space for the pushed-up wingbacks. Who better than the scouser to be in those spaces? Easy answer. No one in world football.

A target man such as Harry Kane is the perfect player to have at the end of those crosses into the box. Who better to provide those crossers than the Liverpool man? Again, easy answer. No one.

Tactically how a RWB plays, there is zero evidence to back the playing of Kieran Trippier or Reece James over Alexander-Arnold in this system Southgate has chosen to play.

Better Defenders?

Being honest, Trent Alexander-Arnold can be defensively naive at times but on the most part, it is down to Jurgen Klopp’s tactics, leaving him high up the field or facing two opposition players by himself.

Usually, the cover of Jordan Henderson and Ibrahima Konate gives the right-back license to attack, but without those 2 recently, the space on the right-hand side of Liverpool has been huge.

Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t perfect and defensively can improve, however, he isn’t as bad as some would say. In fact, he is statistically better than his challengers for that position this year alone, in the worst form of his career bearing in mind.

If Liverpool’s star boy is better defensively than the others this season of all seasons, then I don’t want to hear anymore ‘Trent can’t defend’ nonsense. No denying his form is poor and has rightly been criticised but you can’t hide from the truth. He can defend and has proven so.

Stop Lying And Contradicting

So Alexander-Arnold is in bad form and doesn’t get picked for the match against Germany, so why do we see the same £80m laughing stock starting every single England match?

Harry Maguire has now been dropped by his club manager and has had embarrassing performances for two years straight.

Why do we see the likes of Luke Shaw, Tyrone Mings, and Eric Dier constantly favourited? The three of them have had shocker after shocker, for both club and country.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has only just hit bad form but hasn’t been picked by Southgate for years, so what was the excuse two years ago Gareth? The scouser was the best right-back in the world.

Before you make the mistake of not picking Trent Alexander-Arnold for the World Cup squad, you need to sit, look in the mirror, and ask yourself what are you doing. This lad has done everything and more to not only be in the squad but be the starting right-back. Full stop.

