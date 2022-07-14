'Good Luck To Everybody Else' - Liverpool Legend Has His Say On Darwin Nunez And Erling Haaland Comparison

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland defender Mark Lawrenson has shared his thoughts on Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Manchester City's Erling Haaland ahead of the upcoming season.

Nunez and Haaland have both been compared by many due to their forward ability and overall presence at the top of the pitch. However, Lawrenson believes both players couldn't be more different.

“Both Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez are goal scorers but they’re both completely different players." Lawrenson said as reported in the Liverpool Echo.

“It shows that you don’t have to have a stereotypical player in that position. They can be different. As we saw with City last year, they won the league without a striker. And now they've got one of the world's best so good luck to everybody else.”

Nunez cost Liverpool an initial fee of £64m from Portuguese side Benfica which could eventually rise to £85 million should the player reach a certain number of targets within the contract.

Haaland on the other hand cost City £51 million from German giants Borussia Dortmund with the fee potentially rising to around £85.5 million once agent fees and bonuses are included.

At this moment nobody knows how the two will fare in the Premier League, only time will tell.

Nevertheless, one certainty is that all the hype surrounding the two will attract even more eyes to the English Top Flight which can only be good for the game.

