Skip to main content

'He Will Shock Everybody' - Former Liverpool Defender Praises Fabio Carvalho And Dismisses Playing Style Concerns

Former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson believes Reds new Portuguese midfielder Fabio Carvalho will be ready if he is called up to the starting eleven. 

The 19-year-old Portugal U21 player joined the Reds this summer from Fulham after making an impressive impact at the London club with many already hailing him as an unbelievable talent. 

Fabio Carvalho

"Because of his [Carvalho's] age you'd think that it will take time for him to settle into the league," Thompson told Off The Ball

"However, he's had a year playing in the championship which is an incredibly tough league, physically and mentally. 

"I've saw enough of him for Fulham last year and as well as bringing many goals to the side he also bagged many assists.

"He is going to be a star, he's got so much ability and he will shock everybody. I have no doubt he will be ready if he was called upon." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thompson was also asked about the concerns surrounding Liverpool's style of play and whether the loss of Sadio Mane will have any repercussions on Jurgen Klopp's side.

Luis Diaz Fulham

"No not really," said Thompson. "Because Luis Diaz was a great signing, he was picked out and hit the ground running so we are more than happy with him. 

"Diaz will play in the 'Sadio Mane' role, you'll have Mohamed Salah playing in his usual role, so it will be Roberto 'Bobby' Firmino who will probably be the one to make way. 

"However, he [Firmino] won't make way without a fight. You can already see with Darwin Nunez that he doesn't drop into that hole like Firmino does," added Thompson.  

"I don't think Nunez understands the high press at the moment so it will take a little bit of learning hence why he started the Community Shield and the first league game on the bench."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘The First Game Is Always Going to Be Difficult to Get Through the Newly Promoted Sides’ - John Barnes on Liverpool’s Disappointing Start to Season

By Matty Orme2 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'He’s Got All Of Those Attributes'- Former Liverpool Defender Makes Fernando Torres And Darwin Nunez Claim

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Liverpool Women
Quotes

'Some Of Our Play Was Exceptional' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Pre-Season Victory Over Blackburn Rovers

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘He Is Going To Be A Talent’ - Former Red On New Liverpool Summer Signing

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
skysports-jude-bellingham-england_5246214
News

Six Midfielders Liverpool Could Sign Before The Summer Transfer Window Closes

By Justin Foster4 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Liverpool Will Not Sign ‘Stop-Gap’ Regardless Of Injury Crisis

By Damon Carr5 hours ago
Thiago
News

Thiago Alcantara Injury Latest: Liverpool Games Midfielder Could Miss With Hamstring Injury

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘Salah Will Have Something To Say About That, So Will Kane’ - Pundit On Golden Boot Race, Darwin Nunez & Erling Haaland

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago