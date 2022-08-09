'He Will Shock Everybody' - Former Liverpool Defender Praises Fabio Carvalho And Dismisses Playing Style Concerns

Former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson believes Reds new Portuguese midfielder Fabio Carvalho will be ready if he is called up to the starting eleven.

The 19-year-old Portugal U21 player joined the Reds this summer from Fulham after making an impressive impact at the London club with many already hailing him as an unbelievable talent.

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

"Because of his [Carvalho's] age you'd think that it will take time for him to settle into the league," Thompson told Off The Ball.

"However, he's had a year playing in the championship which is an incredibly tough league, physically and mentally.

"I've saw enough of him for Fulham last year and as well as bringing many goals to the side he also bagged many assists.

"He is going to be a star, he's got so much ability and he will shock everybody. I have no doubt he will be ready if he was called upon."

Thompson was also asked about the concerns surrounding Liverpool's style of play and whether the loss of Sadio Mane will have any repercussions on Jurgen Klopp's side.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"No not really," said Thompson. "Because Luis Diaz was a great signing, he was picked out and hit the ground running so we are more than happy with him.

"Diaz will play in the 'Sadio Mane' role, you'll have Mohamed Salah playing in his usual role, so it will be Roberto 'Bobby' Firmino who will probably be the one to make way.

"However, he [Firmino] won't make way without a fight. You can already see with Darwin Nunez that he doesn't drop into that hole like Firmino does," added Thompson.

"I don't think Nunez understands the high press at the moment so it will take a little bit of learning hence why he started the Community Shield and the first league game on the bench."

