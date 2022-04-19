Skip to main content
Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United: Reality Check For Manchester United Fans

The humble pie is baking in the oven. Manchester United fans, line up for your cutlery. Another thrashing at the hands of their fierce rivals Liverpool gives them a reality check they need. 

In big matches such as this, it is time to stand up and be counted. Which one side did tonight. Liverpool gave Manchester United a footballing lesson, which was also an educational video for their fans.

Mohamed Salah

At the beginning of the season, Jurgen Klopp’s men were written off by the majority of non-LFC fans. Fourth, they said. Behind Manchester United and Chelsea, they said. 

The Glazers gave their fanbase a new toy and signed club legend Cristiano Ronaldo at 36 years old. Despite protesting against the owners months before, the supporters rubbed their hands lining up for CR7 shirts, claiming they are in a title race. 

8 months later, out of 3 cups, suffering 2 thrashings by Liverpool, 1 manager change and we still see zero progress. In fact, they’ve gone backward. 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Yet after their so far embarrassing season, Manchester United supporters only today were predicting a victory over Liverpool, stating that they will end The Reds’ title push, something that ended for them ironically before the turn of the year.

It was a masterclass by the home side tonight. Manchester United supporters got to see Ralf Rangnick’s plan in action, although it was through the opposition. 

Thiago Alcantara played with the United players like a cat with a ball of wool. Mohamed Salah or Medusa he is now known has, turned the United defence into stone. It seemed like a training session for the most part.

As the United fanbase sit down and watch their overpaid, overrated players sulk and walk into the UEFA Conference League, they better enjoy the humble pie that Jurgen Klopp and his Reds have baked for them. 

Erik Ten Hag has his work cut at this club, however, on the bright side, there is still time for him to change his mind. 

