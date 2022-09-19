Is It Time For Jurgen Klopp To Evolve And Change Formation?

Jurgen Klopp's gegenpressing 4-3-3 formation has been a breath of fresh air, the wind behind the sail, pushing the team to success. Reaching the levels which only the older generation had seen through the years of Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.

We have proudly been able to witness the lifting of every trophy possible over the last seven years, including the club's very first Premier League title.

However, just like the most established species in the animal world, an evolution will take place to re-adjust to new surroundings to survive and continue to thrive.

As we see the departure and degression of several players that played a huge part in Klopp's original tactical approach, it is time to see the introduction of a new approach and a new set of players.

Jurgen Klopp's Original Tactics

4-3-3, gegenpressing and heavy metal football. The foundation which Jurgen Klopp set in place to build upon within one of the greatest clubs in world football.

Full backs being integral to how Liverpool attacked at teams and a number 9 at the top of the pitch playing as a fourth midfielder.

As we have seen with the addition of Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliot into midfield, the 4-3-3 tactics we are used to relying on doesn’t work.

The false 9 position is no more with a no.9 such as Nunez. The cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold is no more with the attacking mind of Harvey Elliot. This is why Jurgen Klopp needs to reconsider his tactics and start to evolve into a new formation.

So where does the Liverpool manager go from here? 4-2-3-1 is the answer. Teams are finding weaknesses in Liverpool’s game and exploiting them, but it would all change with a simple tactical switch.

Playing Harvey Elliot or Fabio Carvalho behind the striker in a no.10 role would get the best out of them and allows them not to think about defending, which is not their game whatsoever.

With Darwin Nunez not being a false nine, having a no.10 will not only plug the holes within the space between the forwards and the midfield, but the link-up for Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah will allow them to play how they want to, which is around the box as much as our wide.

Darwin Nunez has looked a threat every time he has been on the pitch but needs to be seen as the focal point in attack, meaning that dragging him back as a fourth midfielder, the way you would with Firmino, doesn’t work.

The Uruguayan is most dangerous inside the box and getting on the end of everything that comes in. Dropping back into midfield goes against everything we wanted from Nunez when signing him.

Going back to having Harvey Elliot in an RCM position, not only does that not get the best out of the youngster but the lack of tracking back doesn’t allow Alexander-Arnold to play his game. Yes, the right-back has been sloppy at the back, but being left 2 on 1 most of the time doesn’t help.

4-2-3-1

So how would a 4-2-3-1 work out? Thiago and Fabinho sitting on either side of a CDM role would give plenty of cover for both fullbacks to push forward the way they want. Fabinho would cover Alexander-Arnold and Thiago would cover Robertson of Tsimikas.

Fabinho would be key in this formation as he would drop back, at times, into a centre back role, permitting the rest of the team to go and take it to the opposition.

The no.10 role in the team could be alternated between Elliot and Carvalho, with Firmino dropping in every so often.

Having someone in the space behind the striker will give Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz the license to be more expressive and with cover for the fullbacks, the wider areas would be already covered.

Moving Forward

Looking at the players Jurgen Klopp and his team have brought in and the talented youngsters coming through, a 4-2-3-1 formation will be the way to go if we are to see the best of each player we have.

Jurgen Klopp has been incredible since joining Liverpool but even the best managers of all time are forced to change from their original plans in order to continue success. This is the time for Klopp to do so.

