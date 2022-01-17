Takumi Minamino: More than meets the eye?

Takumi Minamino really splits the opinions of Liverpool fans, almost more than any other player in recent memory.

No one is claiming that he is a world-class player, far from it, but the discussion remains whether he is good enough to play for the Reds.

With Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane out for AFCON, the discussion about Minamino has grown in recent times, with fans skeptical about his ability to cover for the world-class duo.

However, Minamino has scored seven goals in the equivalent of eight full games of football, actually a better record than Senegal international Mane.

This includes two goals in the Premier League, despite playing just 63 minutes of league action this campaign.

His minutes per goal sit at 32, which is one of the best in the Premier League, however that has to be taken with a pinch of salt due to the small sample size.

It's the Japanese's record in the Carabao Cup that is most impressive.

Minamino currently has four goals in four games, as well as getting one assist.

With this form in the cup, it's hard to see how he isn't getting more minutes in league actions, especially when you consider three of those goals came against Premier League opposition.

Think some people forget just how vital that goals vs Leicester really was for the Reds and how he came good when it looked like all was lost for the Reds.

When you look at his situation as a whole it does seem confusing when looking at these stats.

A poor first half-season with the Reds seems to have put a stigma in fans' minds when it comes to the player, with some assuming he will still be just as poor.

Personally, I'd give Minamino, fondly known as Taki by fans, more minutes to see what he can do, especially while Salah is at AFCON.

He's never going to be a regular first-team member but 63 minutes just seems harsh for a man who can clearly get the odd goal for the team.

