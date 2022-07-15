Skip to main content

'It Certainly Felt Like A Home Game' - Liverpool Journalist On The Atmosphere At Today's Game Against Crystal Palace

Chief Writer for the Liverpool Echo Ian Doyle has been giving his reaction to the atmosphere at the Reds second pre-season friendly in Asia. 

Jurgen Klopp's men took on fellow Premier League outfit Crystal Palace in Singapore earlier today where they came away with a 2-0 victory. Doyle who was in attendance described the match as a 'home game'. 

Jurgen Klopp

"Liverpool were well worthy of the triumph which was important given what happened in Bangkok on Tuesday where they were beaten 4-0 by Manchester United." Doyle said speaking on Twitter. 

"That day Jurgen Klopp chose three outfield teams giving them 30 minutes. Here he decided to give one team 45 minutes and then changing it completely where another team got 30 minutes.

"There were quite a lot of youngsters who came on for the last 15 minutes which Klopp thought was important as a kind of reward for the effort put in during training while being on the trip. 

"It did give them [the youngsters] a lot of experience playing infront of a crowd of about 50,000 where around 90 to 95% of them were Liverpool fans. It certainly felt like a home game for the Reds.  

"There were songs and cheering and whenever Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp came up on the big screens here inside the stadium the crowd were very very appreciative of the fact their heroes were here in the flesh. 

"In that respect today has been a success." 

Curtis Jones
World Cup
WhatsApp Image 2022-07-09 at 2.16.01 PM
Jurgen Klopp
imago1013166073h
Jordan Henderson Harvey Elliott
Jurgen Klopp
Alisson Becker Crystal Palace
