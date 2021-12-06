Three Players Liverpool Could Sign to Replace Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah for AFCON

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane ruled out for around a month due to AFCON, here are some players Liverpool could sign to help carry their goalscoring load while they're away.

This article is not about wanting to replace Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah right now.

Both of them are two of the best players in the world, so that's why I want to take a look at a few players who could be signed in January to help with AFCON and eventually take over their place in the team when they move on or retire.

Raphinha

The most obvious signing to me is Raphinha.

The Brazilian has been on fire since joining the Premier League with Leeds last season and this campaign he's carried on his amazing form.

Raphinha currently has six goals and one assist for Leeds United in the Premier League.

With the correct system and right coaching he could be a world beater in the future.

He also knows a fair few Liverpool players, due to him being apart of the national team, which would help him out massively with settling in.

Leeds United would not let him go for cheap though, especially if the Reds want to sign him in January.

A price-tag of £50million was quoted last summer, but with his recent form, a price of £60million - £70million is more realistic.

Raphinha is still only 24-years-old, so if he was to come in, he would be an amazing back-up for the front three and follow a similar path for Diogo Jota.

Luis Diaz

Another great option would be FC Porto's talisman Luis Diaz.

Out of everyone we've been linked to recently, the Diaz links seems to have the most legs to the rumours.

The Colombian massively impressed at the Copa America and he has carried that form over to the Portuguese league where he is now the top goalscorer.

Diaz was also one of the only impressive FC Porto players when Liverpool faced them in the Champions League this season.

The Colombian looks destined to move on next summer but if the Reds put a good enough offer on the table for the 24-year-old then Porto could sell him this January.

He has a release clause of €80million but a lot of journalists seem to agree that €50million would get you Diaz' signature.

Similar to Raphinha, Diaz could come in as a backup to Salah and Mane, learning the ropes of the Premier League and getting advice from two of the best players in the world.

Jarrod Bowen

Maybe not the first person who you think Liverpool would sign to replace Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

However, since joining the Premier League, Jarrod Bowen has been amazing and a breath of fresh air for West Ham.

This season, Bowen has three goals and five assists for the Hamers in the Premier League.

I keep saying this but he reminds me of Diogo Jota before he signed for Liverpool.

You can see he has all the attributes to be a top player and if you place him in a world-class squad, he could score you 30+ goals a season.

Bowen also has Premier League experience and it wouldn't take him long to settle into the team if he was to join.

He's also 24-years-old so he could be another one for the future, like the previous players mentioned.

The 24-year-old would also be a great signing because he is homegrown, something Liverpool are struggling with at the moment.

The West Ham player would also be the cheapest out of everyone I've mentioned. Reports in summer claimed West Ham would be willing to sell for around £35million.

Whoever Liverpool sign, us fans have to get behind them 100%.

A lot of people were skeptical about Diogo Jota but he has become a revelation at Anfield.

All three of these players I've mentioned have all been linked with Liverpool recently so who knows, you could be seeing them in a red shirt soon!

