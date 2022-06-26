Skip to main content
Joel Matip's Value Is At The Highest It's Ever Been And Now Is Time To Take Advantage Of It

Every Liverpool supporter adores Joel Matip - not only because of his great footballing ability but also for the character he is off the pitch.

Matip has played 166 games for Liverpool since he joined on a free transfer from Schalke 04 in 2016. He has scored nine goals, and has helped the Reds to Premier League and Champions League success.

Despite all this, is now the time for Matip to move on?

Joel Matip

The introduction of Ibrahima Konate last season was a massive success. So much so in fact that Jurgen Klopp opted for him in the Champions League final against Real Madrid. 

With the French international only 23 years of age, he is expected to be Virgil van Dijk's long-term partner at centre-half.

Konate is only going to get more game time next season, and although squad depth is key, Joe Gomez is already there to help.

Vinicius Junior (Real), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool) FC Liverpool - Real Madrid Paris, Champions League, Finale

Selling Matip for £25/30 million this summer and bringing in another young defender of the mould of Konate could be pivotal for the future of the club. 

The Cameroonian's contract expires in 2024. So, next summer, when he's further into his thirties, he could be worth even less, with only a year left on his deal.

As unlikely as it is that Matip leaves in the coming weeks, if he does, a replacement must be brought in this transfer window. Mistakes made in the past could haunt the club once again if not.

