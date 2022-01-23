Jurgen Klopp Spoilt For Choice As Kostas Tsimikas Shines For Liverpool

Kostas Tsimikas signed for Liverpool in 2020 for £11.75million as per Sky Sports as injury cover for the ever-impressive Andy Robertson, but this season he's been given the chance to challenge for a starting role, and the Greek has leapt at the opportunity.

In the 2021/22 season so far, he’s made a total of 16 appearances and has impressed in every single one of them.

Kostas Tsimikas lunging into a challenge against Hertha Berlin (Photo: Sebastian Räppold/Matthias Koch/dpa/Sipa USA)

Initially, Tsimikas was brought in to add depth to the Liverpool squad being able to ply his trade at left-back and a more advanced left-wing back role.

But during a pandemic filled season, the Greek has shown he’s more than capable of challenging Robertson for a spot in the first team.

In nine Premier League appearances this year, Tsimikas has helped the Reds to 18 points, five clean sheets and added one assist to his repertoire.

However the most impressive addition is his ability to replicate the deep crosses from the left-back spot which many thought only Robertson was capable of.

Robertson first came to Anfield in the summer of 2017 for a mere £8.10million (Transfermarkt) which looks to be a steal for the Scotland Captain. At only 27 years old, Robertson has shown maturity, energy and passion in every appearance for Liverpool.

But recent injuries and suspensions for the Scot have created a pathway for Tsimikas to take a spot in the starting XI, and the Liverpool fans have taken a liking to him with his consistent performances, nicknaming him as the ‘Greek Scouser’.

With Robertson registering another two assists against Crystal Palace, Tsimikas still has a lot to prove to be in with a chance of gaining that first team spot. He needs to show another level of passion and drive in both attack and defence, because consistent performances alone won’t cut it for Klopp.

Liverpool are still in with a chance of winning the quadruple this year, and with these tricky cup runs putting Jurgen Klopp's men under pressure, Tsimikas is sure to shine and show us all what he is capable of achieving at Anfield.

