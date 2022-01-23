Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Jurgen Klopp Spoilt For Choice As Kostas Tsimikas Shines For Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp Spoilt For Choice As Kostas Tsimikas Shines For Liverpool

IMAGO / News Images

Kostas Tsimikas signed for Liverpool in 2020 for £11.75million as per Sky Sports as injury cover for the ever-impressive Andy Robertson, but this season he's been given the chance to challenge for a starting role, and the Greek has leapt at the opportunity.

In the 2021/22 season so far, he’s made a total of 16 appearances and has impressed in every single one of them.

Kostas Tsimikas

Kostas Tsimikas lunging into a challenge against Hertha Berlin

Initially, Tsimikas was brought in to add depth to the Liverpool squad being able to ply his trade at left-back and a more advanced left-wing back role. 

But during a pandemic filled season, the Greek has shown he’s more than capable of challenging Robertson for a spot in the first team.

In nine Premier League appearances this year, Tsimikas has helped the Reds to 18 points, five clean sheets and added one assist to his repertoire. 

However the most impressive addition is his ability to replicate the deep crosses from the left-back spot which many thought only Robertson was capable of.

Robertson first came to Anfield in the summer of 2017 for a mere £8.10million (Transfermarkt) which looks to be a steal for the Scotland Captain. At only 27 years old, Robertson has shown maturity, energy and passion in every appearance for Liverpool.

Read More

Andy Robertson

But recent injuries and suspensions for the Scot have created a pathway for Tsimikas to take a spot in the starting XI, and the Liverpool fans have taken a liking to him with his consistent performances, nicknaming him as the Greek Scouser’.

With Robertson registering another two assists against Crystal Palace, Tsimikas still has a lot to prove to be in with a chance of gaining that first team spot. He needs to show another level of passion and drive in both attack and defence, because consistent performances alone won’t cut it for Klopp. 

Liverpool are still in with a chance of winning the quadruple this year, and with these tricky cup runs putting Jurgen Klopp's men under pressure, Tsimikas is sure to shine and show us all what he is capable of achieving at Anfield.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Kostas Tsimikas Jurgen Klopp Alisson
Opinions

Jurgen Klopp Spoilt For Choice As Kostas Tsimikas Shines For Liverpool

2 minutes ago
Thiago Silva
Non LFC

Rival Watch: Thiago Silva Goal Doubles Chelsea Lead As They Look To Keep Pressure Up On Liverpool & Manchester City

12 minutes ago
Hakim Ziyech
Non LFC

Rival Watch: Wonderful Hakim Ziyech Goal Gives Chelsea The Lead Against Tottenham As They Aim To Match Liverpool's Earlier Victory

19 minutes ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool

54 minutes ago
Fabinho
Match Coverage

Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool: Man Of The Match | Premier League | EPL

55 minutes ago
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool: Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL | Alisson Masterclass & Controversial Penalty

1 hour ago
Fabinho, Virgil Van Dijk
Match Coverage

Watch: Fabinho's Controversial Penalty Gives Liverpool Needed Victory Against Crystal Palace

2 hours ago
Crystal Palace
Match Coverage

Watch: Odsonne Edouard Pulls One Back For Crystal Palace Against Liverpool

2 hours ago