Jurgen Klopp: The Mask For FSG and John W Henry At Liverpool

As we have crept over six years in charge for Jurgen Klopp, how lucky are we to have him in charge? Are FSG hiding behind him?

First things first, since FSG have come in, Liverpool have been through their best ever spell of success in the Premier League.

Credit where credit is due. FSG have made some brilliant decisions in bringing in the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards.

Although, when we breakaway from the fantastic appointments FSG have made, the decisions they have made have me full of fear for the future.

Let's start with how they treat our 'King' Kenny Dalglish. Yes it was the correct decision to let him go but the way the way they went about it was just brutal.

Flying the Liverpool legend out to America to speak about his future, knowing they had already made the decision to sack him is horrific.

Once FSG got their feet under the table, the greed started to show. In 2016, FSG planned to extend Anfield to a bigger size. Brilliant idea and so far it's worked well, but then came the shocking surprise.

They set a top-price of £77 for the new stand, something that didn't go down well with the Liverpool fans. Fenway Sports Group, with nowhere to run, were forced to apologise.

You'd think they wouldn't do something like this again. Think again.

Three years later, FSG propose for the word 'Liverpool' to become a trademark. All to make more money. At this point, the greed of these owners was there for all to see. No more invisibility cloak.

Just when you thought John W Henry and FSG could sink any lower, they do.

The world gets hit by the Covid 19 pandemic. Football has no other choice but to cancel and then when they come back, play behind closed doors.

Businesses struggle around the UK, so the Government set up a furlough scheme to support staff pay for those that are struggling.

Multi-millionaire owners FSG see this as an opportunity. An opportunity to save money for themselves. Selfishly they decided it would be a good idea to use furlough for the staff at Anfield.

The selfishness did not end there, earlier this year John W Henry became one of main ambassadors to promote a whole new 'European Super League.' Football's worst nightmare.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Let's get to how they have let our manager down on occasion. Liverpool are well known for their net spend. We take pride in that, as we are still performing at high levels without splashing the cash.

However, the reason net spend is so good is because Liverpool base their transfer budget off a 'sell to buy' basis. In transfer windows, this has become a horror show.

I will highlight last January as an example. Forget not replacing Dejan Lovren in the Summer. Coming towards the January transfer window, our three main centre-backs are injured.

Jurgen Klopp is having to play Jordan Henderson and Fabinho there instead. It was clear FSG weren't looking to get in a centre-back in January to cover the injuries... until..

Fabinho then picked up an injury and Jurgen Klopp's men were down to their bare bones. This, once again, forced FSG to make a move. Liverpool made two panic buys on the last few moments of transfer deadline day.

If these transfers were to happen earlier on, we may have won a few more points in January. The lack of backing from FSG nearly cost Liverpool top 4. Luckily we had Mohamed Salah still fit.

I fear for the future of Liverpool, after Jurgen Klopp. I would love Steven Gerrard to take over at some point, but not under this ownership.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What is happening with the Glazers and Manchester United is exactly what I wouldn't want to happen to Stevie.

Gerrard could perform magic like Klopp has but with FSG in charge, he will need every trick under his sleeve.

Although we are as a team, in the best years of our lives. Don't let the mask of Jurgen Klopp fool you into believing we are run by the right people.

When you take the mask off, you won't like what's underneath.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook |