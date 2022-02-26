Liverpool And Jurgen Klopp's High Line: The Good And The Bad

Liverpool's high line is a topic of discussion on many occasions, but is it good for the team or not? LFCTR take a look at the stats behind the tactic and whether Jurgen Klopp is right for using it.

Stats Alright

The Reds dominate most stats going forward, scoring the most goals in the league and taking the top spots in player stats, but to win a league, you also need a strong defence. Liverpool have exactly that and the stats prove it.

Alisson Becker is currently second behind Manchester City's Ederson in the golden glove race on 12 clean sheets for the season. Despite Liverpool's high line being criticised for costing Liverpool goals, the number of clean sheets are Premier League winning standard.

Along with the second most clean sheets, Klopp's men have only conceded 20 goals (0.77 per game), which is just three more than Manchester City and two more than Chelsea. Although they have conceded most in the second half, the Reds are the best defence in the league after the break.

Jurgen Klopp plays the high line to catch out opposition attackers, which does what it says on the tin. Revealed by The Athletic, no players have provoked more offsides this season than Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk (36) and Joel Matip (33).

Causing offsides constantly creates problems for attackers as they start to doubt the runs they make. Having a mental advantage over an attacker for a defender is vital and could be the difference between winning or losing the match.

Stats Not So Good

One stat that does not look too kindly on Liverpool's high line is how many 1 v 1s Alisson Becker has had to face. Although the Brazilian is top of the stats in terms of keeping out 1 v 1s, the Liverpool keeper is second highest in the most faced, which for a title-challenging team isn't good enough.

This negative stat is down to the high line and when played right by the attacker, they can find themselves facing just Alisson quite easily. Liverpool does have the second least shots faced this season (207) but have still faced 35 more shots than title-rivals Manchester City (172), which could easily in the end go against them.

Author Verdict

The amount of clean sheets and goals conceded is fantastic and could easily lead us to a title, however, I am very concerned at the amount of 1 v 1s Alisson has had to face. Yes, the Brazilian is the best in the world at facing them, but we shouldn't have to rely on him doing that to keep teams out.

A 1 v 1 should 95% of the time be scored and is down to the attacker to finish it off. Keepers can do everything to put them off and position themselves to make it difficult, but it's the attacker that will be disappointed in themselves not scoring.

When it comes to it, Liverpool need to stop this from happening. The high line is the right way forward for Jurgen Klopp, as it helps us attack and the main stats back it up, but we must be careful in regards to the 1 v 1s and it may cost us the league in the end.

