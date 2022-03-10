A wise person once said that "happiness is found when you stop comparing yourself to other people". I'd like very much to amend that quote (easily accessibly via Google search!) to make it more pertinent to a growing section of the Liverpool fanbase: "happiness is found when you stop comparing your club to other clubs, our style of play and their style, that player to this players, your club's xG to other club's xG your manager to their manager..." and so on. You get the point.

I've got to be honest friends, this is the greatest Liverpool side I've seen in my lifetime. And I was around for 87/88, albeit very young. I've long held off from stating that this current vintage is of the same standard for too long, and I have to say it: Jurgen Klopp's lads are the best we've had for thirty-five years. They're that good.

And yet...

And yet here we are, in a world where scrapping tooth and nail for a 1-0 win against a well-drilled, well-organised West Ham side is reason enough for doubt, reason enough for unhappiness. I mean, be annoyed that our second-half performance didn't match our first (Curtis Jones coming off didn't help, and that fact will almost certainly rub some folk up the wrong way considering that they don't want him at the club), but let's focus on the positives shall we?

We took three points off a side that took three off us before Christmas. We kept in touch with City. We kept a clean sheet. Trent Alexander-Arnold proved once again that the myth that he can't defend is just that: a myth.

We are currently witnessing greatness, friends. We are seeing a side that has amassed 476 points across five-and-a-half seasons. We've created memories to last ten lifetimes. We've seen things they'll never see.

I was posed a question by a Chelsea supporting friend not too long ago. It was an earnest one, too. He asked of me: "if Klopp leaves with only a handful of titles to his name, has he failed?" to which my equally earnest response was "no". He hasn't failed. He has cultivated a harmony and mindset not seen at the club since Bill Shankly. He has given us an identity and a way of playing that more often than not takes your breath away.

We've encountered a Manchester City outfit that are, simply put, an absolute machine. They are really, really good. Pep Guardiola is a special manager. But harking back to the quote at the start - we should stop comparing ourselves to City, or to anyone else. We are Liverpool. And we are Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. We win many, many more games than we lose. Virgil van Dijk hasn't lost a home league game since he signed. 60 top-flight matches and counting.

But we still find something to complain about. If we don't batter every single side by a hatful of goals, blowing them away in a red swarm of relentless energy and high-pressing, then somehow it's not good enough. If we don't throw out millions in transfer fees, it's not good enough. If we bring on the vastly experienced, model professional James Milner off the bench to shore up the middle of the park and boot Mark Noble up and down the Annie Road End, it isn't good enough. Curtis Jones, local boy done good? Not good enough. Sadio Mane, the Klopp Original, having a downturn in form? Sell him. Bobby Firmino? Past it.

Are you not exhausted? Is it just social media that this prevailing, tiring narrative exists? And perhaps more importantly, is the brilliance of a side to be measured only in trophies? Because honestly, the way some of our fans were treating the League Cup before we won it, you'd have to wonder whether or not they actually want us to win anything.

Yes, we've happened to encounter a City side that are outrageously talented and as relentless as ourselves in their quest to be the best. But we shouldn't decry our own side because we haven't won tons of titles. We should be drinking these boys in because trust me, blink and you'll miss these sides. These moments are few, and they are to be cherished. Let's find the positives in whatever we can - and see if we can go gathering cups in May once more.

Brighton (A) next.

