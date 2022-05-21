Kylian Mbappé Staying in Paris | Is The PSG Superstar Making A Massive Mistake Not Signing For Real Madrid? (Opinion)

Reports of Kylian Mbappé rejecting Real Madrid and signing a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain have dominated the news cycles in the past couple of days.

The native Parisian will likely stay at PSG for the next three years with substantial perks. However, is Mbappé making a massive mistake by staying in Ligue 1?

Kylian Mbappé IMAGO / ANP

At 24 years old, the PSG winger has had an impressive beginning phase of his career. Domestic trophies and a World Cup winners medal line Mbappé’s trophy cabinet.

Mbappé has been touted as a player to succeed Messi and Ronaldo as the world’s best. However, success in the Champions League remains elusive for the PSG winger.

Three different managers have passed during Mbappé’s time at PSG, and the additions of icons like Lionel Messi haven’t made a difference in Europe.

A move to Real Madrid would have seen Mbappé taking on a new challenge. He would be in a foreign league, against a resurging Barcelona under Xavi and stubborn Atlético Madrid under Diego Simeone.

Meanwhile, Manchester City recently announced the signing of Erling Haaland. The young Norwegian striker is the other young player tipped to take the mantle of the world’s best player.

Erling Haaland Manchester City IMAGO / Sven Simon

Haaland has excelled at his two previous clubs, Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg. His new challenge at Manchester City puts him in one of the toughest leagues with some of the best players and managers.

Both Mbappé and Haaland will seek to win the Champions League for their respective clubs. However, that goal wouldn’t have changed if Mbappé had joined Real Madrid.

A stay in PSG for three additional years means the same domestic challenges the PSG winger has already conquered in a league with little quality outside its top team.

Rumours around control over signings, sales, and managers would add unnecessary pressure for a footballer heading into his peak years.

Mbappé signing for PSG might be a tremendous coup for the Parisian club, but it doesn’t bode well for the player in question.

