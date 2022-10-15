Kylian Mbappe & Liverpool Starting XI: With And Without Mohamed Salah

Liverpool and Real Madrid are the two teams that seem the likely destination for PSG's Kylian Mbappe.

However, with reports stating that the Spanish side are not looking to bring the French forward anytime soon, it could leave the Reds with a straight run at the deal.

A move Mbappe could see Mohamed Salah go the other way as early as January but is there a possibility that the star comes in as well as keeping the Egyptian King?

Jurgen Klopp will either have one of the world-class talents or even better, both of them together. LFCTR predict the starting Liverpool XI if Mbappe were to come to Anfield in January, both with and without Salah.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Kylian Mbappe For Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah's role for Liverpool has changed slightly this season, however, a recent formation change has given the Egyptian a new lease of life and a better opportunity to get the best out of him once again.

If Kylian Mbappe were to come in for Salah, it will be a like-for-like replacement. Alongside Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, the addition of the French forward will increase the directness of Jurgen Klopp's attacks.

Liverpool's current right winger likes to link up with the midfield and cut inside as often as possible. Diaz and Mbappe are similar in terms of their runs at the defence with pace.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

With the front three of Diaz, Nunez, and Mbappe, Klopp will need a quick-thinking creative no.10 that can instantly make the right decision.

Jurgen Klopp's defensive tactics are well known for the high line; however, it will be his attacking three that will be looking to beat the offside trap at every opportunity and use the blistering pace they have.

The role of Trent Alexander-Arnold will be the most intriguing to watch as how he would link up with Mbappe. He may have to influence the attack from a deeper position.

Starting XI

Kylian Mbappe With Mohamed Salah

If Liverpool were to get Kylian Mbappe without having to get rid of Mohamed Salah, it would create potentially the best forward line in world football.

The PSG star would replace Salah on the right wing, however, the Egyptian would move into the no.10 role.

What does this mean? This means every defence in the Premier League are in serious trouble. Mohamed Salah playing centrally, influencing the team more with his creative side as well as threat in front of goal.

The Liverpool winger has shown he's much more than a goalscorer in the last two seasons and what better position for him to show that than behind Darwin Nunez?

With the Egyptian King staying, Liverpool's starting XI would be much more balanced. Mbappe and Diaz on either side of Salah would be a dream. Let's hope this dream comes true.

Starting XI

Liverpool Starting XI - Kylian Mbappe With Mohamed Salah Football Formation Creator - Make Your Team and Share Tactics (buildlineup.com)

