LFC Pre-season: Nunez a 9? Firmino a 10? Liverpool to play a new style? What trick does Jurgen Klopp have up his sleeve?

Liverpool's pre-season preparations are set to begin on the 4th of July. The players are expected to return from their time off in the first week of July and fly to Thailand. How will Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool line up next season with Darwin Nunez having joined the club and Sadio Mane having left?

Liverpool has made three important additions to their squad with the additions of Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay. But one thing that still needs to be seen is how Jurgen Klopp fits them into this system. Or does the system change?

With the addition of Darwin Nunez, Jurgen Klopp now has the ability to become a tad bit more unpredictable.

Klopp prefers to play 4-3-3 but now the towering #9 gives him the chance to mix things up.

Against teams that have a low block, switching to a 4-2-3-1 is a very good option. It ensures a 6-foot+ Nunez plays more centrally. He has the chance to get his head on the end of some immaculate crosses from either full-back.

In addition to that, it gives Thiago a little more time on the ball as he might end up dropping a bit deeper. Thiago with more time and space can do wonders, there’s no doubt.

Another reason I am convinced that Klopp might switch to a 4-2-3-1 is the addition of Fabio Carvalho. He operates as either a false 9 or a #10. While he gets accustomed to Klopp’s style there is always room for fan favourite Roberto Firmino to operate in the hole.

Firmino's ability on the ball, his awareness, and his work rate are perfect to play right behind Nunez with Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah on either side.

The formation and line-up I expected to use most often going into next season will be a 4-2-3-1.

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabhino, Thiago; Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz; Darwin Nunez.

This gives us an extra body when we don’t have the ball during an opposition counter. In addition to that, it helps us throw in a target man while we are attacking in the opposition’s box.

The new additions to the squad certainly make us a little more unpredictable, but will we finally see Klopp make a change to the system?

