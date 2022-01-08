Liverpool Fan Opinion: Philippe Coutinho - Should Aston Villa Fans Be Excited?

Following former Liverpool player Philippe Coutinho joining Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa, LFCTR take a look at the impressive transfer and give a viewpoint on what Aston Villa may or may not have in store.

Philippe Coutinho was one of the most exciting players I have ever seen wear Liverpool red. The potential he had rivaled the best in the world, showing promise to challenge for a Ballon d'Or.

Problem is, I am speaking in past tense. As soon as Coutinho left for Barcelona, his form dropped off drastically. The Brazilian magician we once saw rip up the best league in the world was gone.

Philipe Coutinho

Despite a clear warning from Jurgen Klopp about him being just another player at Barcelona, Coutinho was willing to leave a team on the up and be the main star to follow a different path.

The Brazilian is yet to hit the standard he set since leaving Liverpool, with a few good performances here and there, most of them on loan to Bayern Munich. However, moving back to the Premier League with Aston Villa, could well reignite his career.

Aston Villa fans will be hoping to see the Coutinho of Liverpool and if they do, wow, what a signing! If the former Liverpool playmaker plays anywhere near how he did for the Reds, he will take Villa to another level. That's how good he is.

Players such as Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings will flourish alongside in-form Philippe Coutinho. One thing you will see is plenty of space opening up for the forwards. Coutinho attracts so many opposition players, the strikers will be rubbing their hands at the opportunities they get.

Putting the driving runs aside, Coutinho has the ability to win a game out of nothing, just like former player Jack Grealish. If Aston Villa get Coutinho anywhere near the Liverpool Coutinho, Aston Villa fans can put thoughts about Jack Grealish back on the shelf. Prime Philippe Countiho is better.

Unfortunately, we don't know what Philippe Coutinho Aston Villa will get. The Brazilian has lost so much confidence and hasn't found any sort of form since leaving Liverpool.

One thing I will say, Philippe Coutinho is in his prime age and under the management of Steven Gerrard, I would be more optimistic as a Villa fan than not.

